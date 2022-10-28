Vikings-Cardinals Predictions: Who Wins at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8?

After a week off, the 5-1 Vikings are back in action on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kevin O'Connell's team will look to avoid any rust, remain undefeated at home, and stretch their winning streak to five games.

The Vikings come into this game as 3.5-point favorites. The 3-4 Cardinals, who have struggled on both sides of the ball for much of this year, are feeling some renewed confidence after getting No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from a suspension last Thursday and putting up 42 points in a win over the Saints.

This should be a fun game in Minneapolis on Halloween eve, and one with some sneaky shootout potential given the weapons on both offenses.

Who will get it done? Let's dive into some predictions, first from myself and then from a variety of national analysts.

Will's pick: Cardinals 31, Vikings 30

2022 record: 6-0

Vikings fans won't like it, but I'm putting my perfect record on the line by picking a Cardinals upset on Sunday. I think Kyler Murray's mobility and Hopkins' presence will give the Vikings' defense trouble, and Arizona has solid secondary pass-catchers in Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore, and Robbie Anderson as well. The Vikings should be able to score plenty of points of their own, but they seem to always go through lulls on offense where they struggle with three and outs. Part of this pick has to do with some worries about a bit of Vikings rust coming out of their bye week. I think this one could go either way, but at some point the Vikings are going to lose a close game, right?

National predictions

SI MMQB: All five of SI's pickers are taking the Vikings to win this one.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23

Everything about the Vikings’ statistical profile screams average, not 5-1 ... except field position. They are first in average starting field position and second in opponents' average starting field position, which makes them the ‘85 Bears of field-position teams. DeAndre Hopkins helps the Cardinals make more sense here, but it feels too early to trust them. The only prediction I feel comfortable with, considering these two unpredictable, streaky teams: CHAOS.

Bleacher Report Staff: Vikings 28, Cardinals 23

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 24, Cardinals 21

Minnesota keeps finding a way to win late, as long as the Vikings can avoid a couple of pick sixes.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 28, Cardinals 24

The Vikings may run away with the NFC North, which I don’t think anyone was expecting before the season. They’ll get another win on Sunday.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 31, Cardinals 28

The Cardinals are coming off a Thursday victory over the Saints, while the Vikings are coming off a bye. The Arizona defense was better against the Saints, but this is a real challenge in the Vikings offense. Look for a lot of points here as the Vikings win with Kirk Cousins having a big day.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Vikings 27, Cardinals 21

The Cardinals just put up their biggest numbers ever of the Kliff Kingsbury/Kyler Murray "era" — if one liked correlation and causation, one could point to DeAndre Hopkins' return to the lineup. Nuk looked pretty good and now gets a fun matchup against one of his old teammates (and one of my CBS Sports Podcast Network co-workers!) Patrick Peterson. Hopkins/Justin Jefferson skinny stacks are pretty tasty for DFS. Minnesota's offense should roll here, so the question is will Kliff/Kyler keep pace. I'd be more inclined to bet on it not happening, even with Hopkins back.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 34, Cardinals 28

Kyler Murray vs. Ed Donatell's defense has a certain oh-no-Jalen-Hurts-Part-2 feel to it. But the Cardinals aren't nearly as good as the Eagles. Go with the better team at home.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Cardinals 24, Vikings 23

The Cardinals are coming off a mini bye. The Vikings are coming off an actual bye. Arizona found something more around Kyler Murray with DeAndre Hopkins returning. Murray's running ability can give the Vikings' defense fits. The Cardinals' defense is also making big plays and will capitalize on a few key mistakes from Kirk Cousins.

Seth Walder, ESPN: Cardinals 20, Vikings 17

Eric Moody, ESPN: Vikings 28, Cardinals 23

What to watch for: The Cardinals are hoping to win their first game in Minnesota since 1977, having lost nine consecutive games in the state. To do so, they'll need to slow down Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who is on an odd streak of his own. He has put up three consecutive 100-yard games, a career high, but has gone five consecutive games without a receiving touchdown, tied for the longest in his career. The Cardinals have allowed 12 touchdown passes this season, but only three to wide receivers. — Kevin Seifert Bold prediction: After an impressive 2022 debut, DeAndre Hopkins isn't going to slow down in his second game back. Add Robbie Anderson to the mix and the Cardinals will have two dynamic receiving threats. Both will have 100 yards and a touchdown each as the Cardinals' passing game gets going. — Josh Weinfuss

