Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cowboys in Week 11: Odds, Line, Preview

The Vikings are set to put their winning streak on the line in a tough matchup against Dallas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vikings have another opportunity to prove themselves to the world on Sunday.

Despite riding a seven-game winning streak and defeating the Bills in Orchard Park last weekend, the 8-1 Vikings are slight home underdogs against the 6-3 Cowboys in Week 11. If Minnesota can extend its streak with a win over Dallas in a game that will be televised to nearly the entire country, it'll earn some additional respect.

A loss would be a big blow to the Vikings' hopes of passing the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — and would add to the idea that Kevin O'Connell's team might not be a true contender.

There will be star power all over the field in U.S. Bank Stadium for this one. Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, T.J. Hockenson, and Justin Jefferson will look to make big plays for the Vikings, but the best matchup when they have the ball might be Christian Darrisaw facing off against Micah Parsons. When the Cowboys have the ball, look for Dak Prescott to feed CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, and Ezekiel Elliott while veteran Vikings defenders like Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Za'Darius Smith try to make impactful plays on that side of the ball.

Preview: 8-1 Vikings Home Underdogs Against Cowboys in Week 11

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Cowboys -1.5 (O/U 48.5)

Moneylines: Vikings +105, Cowboys -125

TV Channel: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_19331732 (1)
News

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19473474
News

Vikings vs. Cowboys Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 11

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_15048888 (1)
News

Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_17129717
News

Vikings-Cowboys Predictions: Who Wins This Huge Week 11 NFC Matchup?

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871158_168388404_lowres (3)
News

Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19440437
News

Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za'Darius Smith Questionable

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19440174
News

Vikings-Cowboys Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw, DeMarcus Lawrence Updates

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_17596793 (1)
News

Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?

By Will Ragatz