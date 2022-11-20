How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cowboys in Week 11: Odds, Line, Preview

The Vikings have another opportunity to prove themselves to the world on Sunday.

Despite riding a seven-game winning streak and defeating the Bills in Orchard Park last weekend, the 8-1 Vikings are slight home underdogs against the 6-3 Cowboys in Week 11. If Minnesota can extend its streak with a win over Dallas in a game that will be televised to nearly the entire country, it'll earn some additional respect.

A loss would be a big blow to the Vikings' hopes of passing the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — and would add to the idea that Kevin O'Connell's team might not be a true contender.

There will be star power all over the field in U.S. Bank Stadium for this one. Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, T.J. Hockenson, and Justin Jefferson will look to make big plays for the Vikings, but the best matchup when they have the ball might be Christian Darrisaw facing off against Micah Parsons. When the Cowboys have the ball, look for Dak Prescott to feed CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, and Ezekiel Elliott while veteran Vikings defenders like Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Za'Darius Smith try to make impactful plays on that side of the ball.

Preview: 8-1 Vikings Home Underdogs Against Cowboys in Week 11

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Cowboys -1.5 (O/U 48.5)

Moneylines: Vikings +105, Cowboys -125

TV Channel: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.