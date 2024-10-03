How to watch the Vikings-Jets London game: TV broadcasters, radio, start time
The Vikings are flying to London on Thursday, where they'll have a couple days to get their body clocks acclimated before taking on the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. BST on Sunday, which is 8:30 a.m. central time. It's not a primetime game, but it's a standalone game on national TV. And it's a compelling enough matchup — with Sam Darnold and the 4-0 Vikings taking on Aaron Rodgers and the 2-2 Jets — that a good chunk of the football-watching population in the U.S. will likely be tuned in (although a 6:30 a.m. start on a Sunday morning is a bit early for those in the pacific time zone). It's the first game of the season for the Vikings that doesn't kick off at 12 p.m. CT.
Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, and Jamie Erdahl are the broadcast team for this game, which will be televised on NFL Network. Eisen is typically a studio host and talk-show guy, but he's done play-by-play for some of these international games in the past. Warner, a two-time MVP and Hall of Famer, should provide some good insight on color commentary, especially on Darnold and Rodgers.
For those who don't have NFL Network but live in the Twin Cities or New York areas, the game will be available on TV locally (it's on KARE-11 NBC in Minneapolis/St. Paul).
The game will also be broadcast on the radio on Westwood One (J.P. Shandrick and Ben Leber on the call) and locally in Minnesota on 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen and Pete Bercich). It can be streamed on NFL+.
The Vikings are not only looking to get to 5-0 on the season as they head into their bye week, they're hoping to stay undefeated in London. They're 3-0 across the pond, having beaten the Steelers in 2013, the Browns in 2017, and the Saints in 2022.