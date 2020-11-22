How to Watch Vikings vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

The Vikings have won three in a row and the Cowboys have lost four in a row, but this is far from an automatic victory. With Andy Dalton back to lead a group of explosive playmakers on offense, Dallas will pose a threat for Minnesota's resurgent defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have a pair of dangerous edge rushers in Aldon Smith and Demarcus Lawrence and a veteran leader in Sean Lee. They've struggled on that side of the ball, but one Vikings veteran thinks they've shown some improvement recently.

"You look at this defense specifically, you look at the last couple games that they played before they went on bye week last week, and it looks like a completely different defense to me than the defense that you saw earlier in the year," Kyle Rudolph said. "They seem to have kind of settled down and figured out what they do well, and the biggest thing that always jumps off the page when you look at this Cowboy defense is the speed at which they play with. They fly around and that’s their biggest asset, their speed.”

The Vikings will need to show up and play well if they're going to win their fourth straight game and get back to .500 on the season.

As a reminder, here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Sunday's games. The Vikings can pull within one game of the Cardinals for the seventh seed with a victory.

Brett Jones will start at right guard for the Vikings. C.J. Ham was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will play. Irv Smith Jr. and Cameron Dantzler are listed as questionable, so we'll know their status when the inactive lists for both team come out at 1:55 p.m. central time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. You can also follow along with our live blog.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (family members of players, mostly)

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -7 (O/U 48)

TV Channel: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman), Compass Media Networks (Kevin Ray, Danny White)

Online/Streaming: FOXSportsGo, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

