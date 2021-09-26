How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

The Vikings are hoping to avoid an 0-3 start and snap a seven-game losing streak against the Seahawks.

It doesn't get much bigger than this.

The Vikings' backs are against the wall as they look to avoid a catastrophic 0-3 start and pick up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon. Standing in their way are the Seahawks, who have a seven-game winning streak against the Vikings since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012. However, five of those games were in Seattle, and Wilson will be making his U.S. Bank Stadium debut.

The atmosphere inside the stadium should be nothing short of astonishing. It's the first time fans have been allowed at a Vikings home game in 637 days, so there's going to be an extra level of energy as the crowd looks to will their team to a much-needed win.

Wilson and the Seahawks are a tough challenge for any defense, but Mike Zimmer has actually held the veteran quarterback in check in their last four meetings. Stopping Chris Carson and the ground game will be crucial as well.

When the Vikings have the ball, they should be able to put up points against the Seahawks' defense if they can protect Kirk Cousins and take care of the football.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and Seahawks edge rusher Benson Mayowa are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.

Here's some preview content to check out ahead of the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 3:25 pm. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber), ESPN Radio (Jorge Sedano, Kelly Stouffer)

Betting line: Seahawks -2, O/U 55

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.