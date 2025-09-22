In first game back, Christian Darrisaw's value to Vikings was unmistakable
It's hard to overstate how important Christian Darrisaw is to the Vikings' offense. When you compare the way they played without him over the first two weeks of this season to how they looked on Sunday with their star left tackle back on the field, a case can be made that he's the most valuable player on the entire roster.
The Vikings desperately missed Darrisaw, who was sidelined for the final 11 games of the 2024 season and this year's first two due to a significant knee injury suffered last October in Los Angeles. They stayed somewhat afloat last season by trading for Cam Robinson, but Robinson completely fell apart when it mattered most against the Lions and Rams. To start out this year, Justin Skule was a disaster at that spot.
By all accounts, Darrisaw worked incredibly hard this offseason to put himself in position to make his return 11 months after the injury, which was slightly ahead of schedule. And in his 38 snaps against the Bengals on Sunday, he showed exactly what kind of difference he makes when he's on the field.
On the first play of the day, Darrisaw got outside of first-team All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and easily removed him from the play on a 10-yard run for Jordan Mason. That set the tone for the kind of day it was going to be. One false start and one pressure allowed were the only blemishes of the afternoon for Darrisaw in his return to action.
"332 days since my last game," he said. "Just being able to go out there, play against the rushers I was playing against. Trey, I've got a lot of respect for him, he's one of the best in the game. But just to go out there and get that result that we had as a team felt amazing."
Since the start of the 2023 season, Hendrickson's 37 sacks are 4.5 more than the next-closest player. He came into this game leading the NFL with 14 pressures through two weeks, per PFF. Against most teams and most tackles, he's a game-wrecker. Darrisaw just happens to be a different animal. He made Cincinnati's best defensive player largely a non-factor in Minnesota's 48-10 win.
"I felt like myself," Darrisaw said.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who watched Darrisaw's 11-month recovery journey up close, was almost emotional on Sunday talking about his left tackle and what it meant to give him a game ball in the locker room after the win.
"I told him out on the field, if there's ever a question of what a franchise left tackle means to an organization, I think we felt it today," O'Connell said. "I think we felt it throughout the week. I think the confidence level that his teammates had, our quarterback had, was felt.
"The work from the start of his rehab, from the moment he had the procedure to now, I could get emotional talking about it, just because I'm there every day and I see it. I see the journey that this guy's been on, and the love of football and the love of his teammates every single day, working back to this moment. I loved giving Will Reichard and Isaiah Rodgers and Carson Wentz game balls. But that was by far the most memorable one that I've had in a long time."
Drafted 23rd overall by the Vikings' previous regime in 2021, Darrisaw has proven to be one of the truly elite offensive linemen in all of football when healthy. He's an All-Pro talent who is overdue to earn that kind of recognition. Minnesota's offense is just completely different when No. 71 is on the field locking up top-tier pass rushers and setting the tone snap after snap, both in the run and the pass game.
His value is so extreme that not having Darrisaw over the first two weeks is one of the big reasons why people shouldn't be too quick to rush to judgement on J.J. McCarthy.
After their huge blowout win on Sunday, the Vikings are headed overseas for a couple weeks. They'll take on the Steelers and Browns, who happen to have the players who rank second and third behind Hendrickson in sacks over the past couple seasons. T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are future Hall of Famers. But in Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings feel like they have one of the few tackles capable of going to battle with pass rushers like that and emerging victorious.