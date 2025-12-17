Did the Vikings signal the end of Christian Darrisaw's season with tackle signing?

The Vikings’ signing of tackle Caleb Etienne to their practice squad on Tuesday could be just a depth move, or a signal of a significant roster move ahead.

Etienne, 24, is an undrafted rookie who was cut by the Bengals in September following the team’s training camp. He has remained a free agent since being released by Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-7 tackle played two seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to BYU for his final two seasons of collegiate ball. Primarily a left tackle, Etienne allowed five sacks and 60 total pressures throughout his collegiate career. He twice finished seasons with a PFF pass block grade of 65.0. However, during his senior season, he posted a 58.6 pass block grade.

The 6-foot-7 tackle will provide some needed depth for a Vikings offensive line that has been battered by injuries all season long. With just three weeks left in the season, and with the Vikings already eliminated from playoff contention, the move could signal the end of the season for star left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw has been in and out of the lineup this season as he has recovered from a significant knee injury he suffered in October of last season, including missing Sunday’s 34-26 win over the Cowboys. With the possibility of the postseason now officially dead, Minnesota could also end Darrisaw’s season, allowing him to focus fully on continuing his recovery.

When asked on Monday about the potential for a return this season for Darrisaw, head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “I would say it’s a week to week on what that week is going to look like right now. But yeah, I’m hoping we get him back in there at some point.”

With Darrisaw a late scratch on Sunday, the Vikings turned to Justin Skule to fill in at left tackle. The veteran swing tackle played all 55 of the Vikings’ offensive snaps in the win, allowing just one pressure and posting a 75.6 pass block grade in the game. When he has played this season, Skule has split time between left and right tackle, allowing 24 pressures and seven sacks throughout the season.

Darrisaw would not be the first Viking to have his season ended this week, after the Vikings ruled out Jonathan Greenard for the remainder of the season on Monday. Greenard reaggravated a shoulder injury in the win over the Cowboys and will now undergo surgery to repair the injury that hampered his second season with the Vikings.

