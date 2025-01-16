Interior offensive linemen the Vikings could target in free agency
The Vikings taking nine sacks in their first-round loss to the Rams on Monday night made it clear that one their top needs this offseason lies on the interior of the offensive line.
The trio of Blake Brandel at left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center, and Dalton Risner — who took over for Ed Ingram midseason — at right guard wasn't good enough this year. Tackle was also an issue against the Rams, but the Vikings are set there with Christian Darrisaw coming back from injury to rejoin Brian O'Neill. The middle of the line is where they could seek improvements.
"We've gotta find a way to solidify the interior of the pocket," head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the season-ending loss in Arizona.
Risner is a free agent, but even with Brandel and Bradbury under contract next year, the Vikings could theoretically pursue upgrades at as many as all three spots along the interior. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the veteran options available in free agency for a team with north of $70 million in cap space.
Free agent guards to know
Trey Smith, Chiefs
The crown jewel of this free agent guard class is Smith, who made the Pro Bowl this year and ranked ninth in PFF grade out of 58 guards who played at least 600 snaps. The former sixth-round pick turns 26 this year and is a mauler at right guard. He's in line to become one of the NFL's highest-paid guards, which means around $20 million per year.
Teven Jenkins, Bears
Jenkins had a very strong year for the Bears, ranking 13th in PFF grade among guards. The former second-round pick played left guard this year but has also played right guard in the past. He's a big-time athlete who turns 27 this offseason.
Brandon Scherff, Jaguars
The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff spent seven years in Washington as one of the better guards in the league. Since signing a big deal with Jacksonville, he hasn't quite been on that level, but he's still a good player with nearly 9,000 snaps of experience at right guard. He recently turned 33.
Kevin Zeitler, Lions
Another short-term option would be Zeitler, who was incredible for Detroit this season. He turns 35 soon and could choose to retire, but he also might want to keep rolling after having one of the best years of his career. He's played over 13,000 snaps at RG in his 13 seasons. (Speaking of veteran guards, future Hall of Famer Zack Martin is technically a free agent, but he seems likely to either retire or return to Dallas).
Mekhi Becton, Eagles
Becton's an interesting one because the former 11th overall pick struggled at left tackle for the Jets, then moved to right guard for Philadelphia and had a strong year. He's a truly massive human being (6'7", 363 pounds) who can open up holes in the run game. He turns 26 this spring and could get even better after his first year playing guard.
Patrick Mekari, Ravens
Mekari has remarkably played at least 270 snaps at all five offensive line spots for Baltimore over the last six seasons. He was their left guard this season and played pretty well. He's similar to Risner in that he usually grades better in pass protection than run blocking. Mekari turns 28 in August.
Dalton Risner, Vikings
The Vikings could have some interest in bringing Risner back for a third season. He was his usual solid self a pass blocker after taking over for Ingram, but he always leaves something to be desired with his impact in the run game.
Others
Will Fries, Colts
Ben Bredeson, Buccaneers
Laken Tomlinson, Seahawks
Lucas Patrick, Saints
Aaron Banks, 49ers
Free agent centers to know
Drew Dalman, Falcons
The top center available is Dalman, a former fourth-round pick who was one of the NFL's best at his position when he was on the field. He did miss eight games due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old Dalman is an outstanding athlete, but he's also a better pass protector than Bradbury, who has just one year left on his contract.
Ryan Kelly, Colts
If Dalman is the top option, Kelly isn't far behind, though he's maybe a bit more of a short-term fix because he turns 32 this offseason. He's been the Colts' starting center for nine consecutive seasons after being a first-round pick in 2016. Kelly brings a high floor to the position.
Austin Corbett, Panthers
Corbett moved from right guard to center this season for Carolina and was off to a solid start to the year before getting hurt. The 29-year-old would be a notable upgrade from Bradbury in pass protection.
Coleman Shelton, Bears
A former undrafted free agent, Shelton became the Rams' full-time center in 2023 and then took a step forward with a good year in Chicago.
