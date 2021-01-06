Jared Allen Named One of 15 Finalists For 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

The former Vikings star pass rusher has a chance to get into Canton in his first year eligible.

Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has been named one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. If Allen receives at least 80 percent of the vote in August, he'll be inducted in his first year eligible and would become the 23rd former Viking enshrined in Canton.

Allen is part of a loaded class that also includes Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Charles Woodson, and Ronde Barber, to name a few. Here's the full list of 15 finalists:

Up to five players in the modern-era class can be inducted per year. Allen has a legitimate case to make it based on his stats and his consistent production for the first decade of his career. His 136 sacks rank 12th all-time since the NFL officially began tracking the stat in 1982.

Allen was drafted by the Chiefs in 2004 and racked up 43 sacks in four years in Kansas City before being traded to the Vikings in 2008. He averaged over 14 sacks per year during six seasons in Minnesota, including a team-record 22 in 2011 (which was 0.5 shy of Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record). Allen made stints in Chicago and Carolina in the final two years of his career before signing a one-day contact to retire as a Viking in 2016.

If selected, Allen would join 22 other former Vikings in the Hall of Fame, including 2020 inductee Steve Hutchinson.

“I think my career speaks for itself,” Allen told the Pioneer Press last September. “I think the writing’s on the wall and absolutely I think I competed at a level that’s Hall-of-Fame caliber. I think my stats are my stats. When I played, no one had more sacks than me. I got a text the other day that I was one of the top five for fastest sacks to 100. Everybody that’s above me or [just] below me on the list is in the Hall of Fame, so I think the body of work speaks for itself.”

We'll find out in August if Allen makes it. If not, there's always next year.

