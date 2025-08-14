J.J. McCarthy will not play Saturday against Patriots; Howell to start
Vikings fans hoping to see second-year QB J.J. McCarthy in action at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday will have to show up for pre-game warmups. Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday, following the team's second day of joint practices with the Patriots, that McCarthy will not play in the preseason game this weekend.
"J.J. will not play Saturday, Sam (Howell) will start the game," O'Connell said.
Minnesota wrapped up two days of joint practices with the Patriots at TCO Performance Center. In the O'Connell era, the Vikings have relied on the joint practices to get their starters reps and have held them out from playing in the following games, looking to avoid any unnecessary injuries. It was always apparent that McCarthy wasn't going to play in the second or third preseason games, but this serves as official confirmation from O'Connell.
McCarthy played one drive in the team's 20-10 win over the Texans in their preseason opener last Saturday. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 30 yards and had an eight-yard rush on a drive that ended in a field goal.
Sam Howell, who has had some rough patches this training camp, will get more time to prove he belongs as the Vikings' backup QB heading into the 2025 season. Against the Texans, Howell threw for 105 yards on 11-of-13 passing and had a rushing touchdown.
Brett Rypien and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who are ostensibly competing for the QB3 role, will also play on Saturday. Brosmer has had a strong camp and is making a push for a spot on the 53-man roster, if not more.
Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday.