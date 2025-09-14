Joe Burrow injury status looms large ahead of Vikings-Bengals in Week 3
The Vikings have a game to play on Sunday night, but they might have caught a break when it comes to their game next weekend. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday's contest against the Jaguars with a toe injury, which puts his status for Cincinnati's Week 3 trip to Minneapolis into real question.
Burrow suffered the injury while being sacked in the second quarter. He didn't return to the game. Former Vikings UDFA Jake Browning took over and played the rest of the way, throwing three interceptions but also scoring three total touchdowns — including the game-winning one-yard rushing score — in a wild 31-27 win.
Burrow got an MRI during the game. As of now, there haven't been any reports from the major NFL insiders regarding the specifics of his injury, but Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 in Cincinnati has reported that it's turf toe with torn ligaments and the expectation is that Burrow will be out "several weeks."
Update: Rauch's report has now been confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
If that's the case, it would make the Vikings' task a bit easier on September 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and earned the second top-four MVP finish of his career. He's widely regarded as one of the five best quarterbacks in the league.
If Browning gets the start against his former team next weekend, the Bengals would be less dangerous on paper — but certainly not doomed. Browning went 4-3 as a starter in 2023, completing over 70 percent of his passes while throwing 12 touchdowns and 7 picks. He's plenty capable of getting the ball to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Cincinnati's other weapons. Browning, who was with the Vikings from 2019-21 but never saw action in the regular season for Minnesota, is in his fifth season with the Bengals.
The biggest boost to the Vikings would be in terms of potential interceptions; Browning threw three of those on Sunday and now has 10 in 8 career games where he's served as the QB1. Burrow has thrown 141 touchdowns and 46 picks in 70 career regular season games.
One other thing that's worth throwing out there: If Burrow is going to be out for months rather than weeks, would the Bengals consider doing something like trading for Kirk Cousins? The former Vikings starter is a very expensive backup for the Falcons, and he's made it clear he still wants to start games. The contract situation is a potential issue, but Cousins would be an upgrade over Browning who might be better suited to keep Cincinnati afloat without its superstar QB.
It's unlikely, but it's not completely out of the question that Cousins could spend two straight Sundays at U.S. Bank Stadium — this one as the Falcons' backup and the next one as the Bengals' starter. That would require him to be traded early in the week and get up to speed in the Bengals' offense very quickly.
It's a 12:00 p.m. game between the Vikings and Bengals next Sunday. This is a developing story to keep an eye on moving forward.