Kyler Murray's Arrival Puts J.J. McCarthy at a Crossroads: 4 Possible Paths

With Kyler Murray almost surely to be starting for the Minnesota Vikings, there are four potential outcomes on the table for J.J. McCarthy.

First, let's get to the buzz created by ESPN's Dan Graziano on Monday morning. He wrote: "Murray is very likely to end up starting ahead of McCarthy, unless a light comes on this offseason and McCarthy performs well enough in the summer to beat him out. But the Vikings aren't ready to give up on McCarthy just yet, and they're hoping Murray's arrival has a positive impact on him."

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We get it. The Vikings still have faith in McCarthy, whom they drafted 10th overall in 2024. And, yes, we understand that Minnesota can generate plenty of reasons to be optimistic about "Nine."

He flashed some brilliance with a few fourth-quarter comebacks, but those moments were overshadowed by poor accuracy, ugly interceptions, and memes. McCarthy even won his last four starts, although it can't be ignored that he was playing against ratty defenses (Washington, Dallas, New York Giants) and a team that rested its starters (Green Bay).

No matter how you slice it, Murray signed with the Vikings to be QB1. Where that leaves McCarthy in 2026 and beyond is to be determined, but we can safely assume he'll take one of the following paths.

Path 1: McCarthy asks for a trade

He's 23 years old and blessed with skills that, if harnessed, could help him develop into a franchise quarterback. The Vikings clearly know it, and so does McCarthy. There's no indication that McCarthy is going to ask to be traded before the 2026 season begins, so it's somewhat safe to assume he's accepting the fact that he'll be a backup quarterback refining his skills under O'Connell for a third season.

If Murray plays well and re-signs with Minnesota, McCarthy is surely going to want out. He'll be 24 years old entering the 2027 season, and there's no doubt that he could ask to be traded to a team in need of a starter, or at least a team that would give him a chance to compete for a starting job.

Path 2: Murray bolts, McCarthy takes over

Murray's contract with the Vikings reportedly includes language that prevents Minnesota from using the franchise tag on him. If Murray plays anywhere close to as well as Sam Darnold did in 2024, the Vikings won't want to make the same mistake and let Murray sign elsewhere, but that's out of their control.

There's a chance that Murray will want to see how much he can get as a free agent, and that means he could leave Minnesota after one season. If that happens, the Vikings might find themselves in a situation where the fate of the franchise is placed back in the hands of McCarthy, with the 24-year-old getting a shot at redemption as the starting quarterback in 2027.

Path 3: Murray gets injured, McCarthy succeeds

If Murray is injured at any point, McCarthy would be thrust back into the starting role. Where it goes from there would be fascinating.

It's possible that McCarthy takes over and looks every bit the franchise quarterback the Vikings hoped they were drafting in 2024. In that case, he'd solidify his future in Minnesota. The Vikings could pick up his fifth-year option next offseason and secure their start through 2028, and perhaps even consider signing McCarthy to a long-term extension.

Path 4: Murray gets injured, McCarthy struggles

On the flip side, McCarthy could struggle upon replacing an injured Murray. This is the disaster scenario, where the Vikings could be in a lurch with Murray and McCarthy.

If McCarthy took over and played below expectations, his chance to start in 2027 would be gone.

What Murray did before the hypothetical injury would carry significant weight. If he played well and he was issued a clean bill of health for 2027, then re-signing him could still make sense. But if he wasn't able to put much on tape or he struggled before the injury, then the Vikings might have to punt entirely on Murray and McCarthy, and hit the reset button in search of a new quarterback in 2027.

It could get even worse if the Vikings hit the reset button and Murray and McCarthy find success with other teams. That's the ultimate disaster scenario, and it would be the most Vikings thing ever if it actually happens.