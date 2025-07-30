Josh Metellus 'happy' Vikings didn't sign Aaron Rodgers, despite being favorite QB
Josh Metellus is fresh off signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Vikings, and he has a special game circled on the regular season schedule for 2025.
Rumors connecting Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings were red-hot this offseason, and Metellus was asked about how happy he is that Minnesota didn't sign him as a free agent on the NFL Spotlight podcast with Ari Meirov earlier this week.
"A-Rod was my favorite quarterback growing up. I only watched the NFC North for two players: A-Rod and Adrian Peterson," Metellus responded. "Until my first season, we're playing Green Bay, he throws a touchdown — my first touchdown Aaron Rodgers threw against me. I am so happy we didn't bring him on the team, cause I want to pick him off before he retires."
Metellus is referring to a play in 2020 amid his rookie season when Rodgers connected with Packers WR Davante Adams on a touchdown, when he was in coverage. Five years later, he clearly has not forgotten the play.
"I can't be going out letting my favorite player of all time growing up do me like that," Metellus continued. "I gotta get him back. I am so happy we didn't bring him in."
Minnesota will face Rodgers and his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on September 28 in Dublin, Ireland. Rodgers has thrown 116 interceptions in his legendary NFL career, but Metellus hopes he can add one more to his stat sheet before the future Hall of Famer hangs up the cleats.
Despite rumors about Sam Darnold, Rodgers, and others, the Vikings decided to hold firm with J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback this year. They added depth by acquiring Sam Howell via trade and adding former Minnesota Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).