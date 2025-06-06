Kevin O’Connell drops intriguing comments about J.J. McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers
Kevin O'Connell "couldn't be happier" with how J.J. McCarthy looks at organized team activities, and he's looking forward to coaching against Aaron Rodgers for a third time in his career when the Vikings face the Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28.
McCarthy is now the unquestioned QB1 in Minnesota after Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. O'Connell, during an in-studio appearance on KFAN-FM 100.3 on Friday, explained that McCarthy looks great this spring.
"He's having a great spring," O'Connell said. "We're pretty darn close to having a good feel for where he's at. He's had a great offseason. He's healthy, strong, throwing the ball great, fundamentals — everything you hope for in the spring."
O'Connell also reiterated what he's said before about his offseason talks with Rodgers.
"When there was an opportunity — when him and I connected this offseason just to kind of talk about what that would look like — we had a lot of great dialogue about it, but it always was centered around what was best not only for the present in the Minnesota Vikings organization, but the future. I was very honest about my feelings toward's J.J., my obligation that I felt like we were going to give him the best possible situation to begin and thrive on this NFL journey and let's see where it goes. We stayed in touch and had some communication," O'Connell said.
"Out of respect for our friendship and everything, that's about as much as really kind of happened. I still talk to him and the next time I talk to him it's going to be the same old, same old. He's different than people probably think, but I think that's all part of it in this day and age."
Of course, there's still some Kirk Cousins steam that has to fade before Vikings fans can put all of the drama to bed before the start of the 2025-26 season. For now, though, Minnesota's QB situation is set with McCarthy, Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and ex-Gophers undrafted rookie signee Max Brosmer.