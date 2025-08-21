Inside The Vikings

Kevin O'Connell can't hide his smile during Adam Thielen chat with Kay Adams

Are the Vikings working on bringing the Detroit Lakes legend back home to Minnesota?

Joe Nelson

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Minnesota Golden Gophers alum and Carolina Panther Adam Thielen during the first quarter of the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Kay Adams visited the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and she planted quite the Adam Thielen seed in Kevin O'Connell's mind while they were chatting on camera.

"We're going to continue to assess the guys that we have and absolutely look and see if there's a way where we can make our team better that fits with the greater good and the big puzzle of putting together a 53-man roster," O'Connell said about the wide receiver situation, which has been compromised by Jordan Addison's three-game suspension and injuries to Rondale Moore and Jalen Nailor.

That's when Adams set the stage for Thielen dialogue — a prevalent topic considering the Vikings are allegedly in the trade market for a wide receiver and Thielen might be gettable from Carolina for draft compensation.

What did Adams say to O'Connell? Here's the back and forth...

Adams: You know what I want to see?

O'Connell: What do you want to see?

Adams: I want the local boy to come back.

O'Connell: Yeah?

Adams: I want those golden gloves and that Detroit Lakes gentlemen.

O'Connell smiles

Adams: What is that smile?

O'Connell: I would say...

Adams: Listen, we're talking fast starts. You know me. I have said many times there's nothing stopping this team from going to the Super Bowl. I'd like a quick start, I think Adam Thielen coming home. i'm just, your reaction to that? I feel like the seething...

O'Connell: This is the first I've heard of that idea.

Adams: What do you think of that idea? I love that idea.

O'Connell: I love Adam Thielen. Talk about the 2022 year, you don't build something from Day 1 the way these guys did and the players did in Year 1 without players like Adam Thielen on the team.

Adams: That's what the fans want.

O'Connell: There's a reason why he's not only a Vikings favorite, the career he's had here, but how about the job he's done going down there with a bunch of young players. I guarantee you that the Panthers are in a good place right now because of all that work Adam Thielen put in. Huge fan of Adam Thielen.

Make of it what you will, but after Minnesota traded defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the Jets for draft picks, it's easy to assume that some of those picks could be used to acquire a wide receiver. Will it be Thielen?

