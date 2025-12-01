Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy, benching Thielen, 4th and 1 call, more

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell did not have a lot of positive things to discuss in his postgame press conference after his team's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. In the last six quarters of football, his offense has scored zero points and lost seven turnovers.

"In no way, shape, or form can we play offensive football like that and try to win at a place like this," he said. "We just did not have the type of offensive performance that is ever gonna be acceptable with the Minnesota Vikings organization. And that obviously starts with me."

In addition to discussing a miserable game, O'Connell also had provided some updates on a few specific topics of interest. We've pulled some of the notable quotes below.

Injury updates from the game

Vikings center Ryan Kelly left the contest in Seattle with a hip flexor injury, O'Connell said. That left them without the entire left side of their offensive line, considering tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot) and guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) did not play.

Running back Aaron Jones "aggravated his shoulder a little bit" and will be evaluated. Safety Josh Metellus and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard didn't finish the final drive for precautionary reasons after dealing with injuries coming into the game.

It's unclear at this moment if Kelly and Jones will be able to play next week against the Commanders.

On his 4th and 1 play call that led to Brosmer's disaster

The most critical and impactful play of Sunday's game — and the one that sums it up best for the Vikings — was Max Brosmer's lowlight-reel pick-six late in the first half. With a chance to tie the game or take the lead after getting a takeaway, the Vikings went for it on 4th and 1 at the Seattle 4, the play was blown up instantly, and Brosmer made a bad situation much worse by underhand heaving the ball right to a Seahawks defender.

O'Connell explained that he went for it because he thought it was going to be critical to "try to capture the momentum off that turnover with seven (points)," and that he dialed up a pass play because the Vikings hadn't had success with the run up to that point (with 11 yards on their first six carries).

"We had struggled to run it up until that point, at the point of attack and things like that," he said. "So wanted to try to see if we could get Max out on the perimeter with a run-pass option and they ended up having a looping player in his face right away. Fourth down, he's trying to make a play and just ends up being, obviously catastrophically bad. One of the reasons why you go for that in that moment is even if you don't get it, the field position is gonna be on your side with a defense playing really well. Gotta call a better play there."

O'Connell then cut off a question by the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling about the rate at which he's passed the ball on third and short or fourth and short, which has been a topic of discussion throughout this season.

"Yeah, Ben, we have run it. I know that's been a well-documented thing, but I just gotta call a better play there. ... Felt like it was the best option for us at the time, but obviously it was not a good option."

On McCarthy's status

Brosmer got the start in this game because J.J. McCarthy was unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to play. O'Connell said McCarthy is still in the protocol, but that he's hopeful they'll have him back for next week's game.

"We'll see how he does tomorrow," he said. "Our goal is he clears and he can have a good week of practice and have an opportunity to play next week."

On Thielen being inactive

Among the Vikings' inactive players on Sunday was veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. O'Connell confirmed that was not related to any sort of injury for Thielen. Instead, it was a healthy scratch for a player who has just eight catches this season after being acquired in a trade with the Panthers shortly before the start of the year.

"I'd just file it under a coach's decision. Looking at where we were at at some other positions around our roster, you're just trying to do what you think is best to win and make sure you've got some depth at some other spots where guys were dealing with some things. That receiver position's one that has stayed pretty remarkably healthy this year."

Tidbits

On the Vikings' offensive struggles: "There's no question that we're pressing. We just can't quite seem to catch the rhythm of positive plays with all 11 guys executing right now. And that's guys maybe trying to do too much. Maybe we've gotta try to limit what we're asking of the group as a whole."

On Brosmer, who threw four interceptions: "I thought early on Max was, honestly, maybe processing too quickly."

