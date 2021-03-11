Keep an Eye on Kevin Zeitler as a Vikings Guard Target in Free Agency

The Vikings have had interest in Zeitler in the past. He was released by the Giants on Wednesday.

The Vikings and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler almost feels like a match made in heaven.

Minnesota had interest in Zeitler two years ago when he was with the Browns, discussing a trade that would've sent Everson Griffen to Cleveland (per the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer). Eventually, he was dealt to the Giants for Olivier Vernon, but the fact that the Vikings wanted him back then suggests that attraction is still there. Guard is one of the Vikings' biggest needs this offseason, especially after losing a key piece of their offensive line this week.

Most importantly, all of the necessary pieces are falling into place. Zeitler was released by the Giants on Wednesday in a move that cleared up cap space. Later in the day, the Vikings released left tackle Riley Reiff to gain $11 million in cap space of their own. If Ezra Cleveland is moved to LT, which seems like the logical outcome, Minnesota would have openings at both guard spots. And with Reiff gone and further cap-clearing moves to come, the Vikings should have the money to pursue someone like Zeitler.

The question, of course, is how much he'll cost — and whether the Vikings are willing to outbid other suitors for his services.

Zeitler was a first-round pick by the Bengals back in 2012 after a standout career at Wisconsin. He immediately became an above-average right guard and developed into even more than that. From 2014 to 2016, Zeitler allowed just two sacks and 44 pressures in nearly 1,700 pass blocking snaps while also shining in the running game. Despite never making a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he was one of the best guards in the NFL.

In the 2017 offseason, Zeitler cashed in by signing a five-year, $60 million deal with the Browns that made him the highest-paid guard in the league. After a good-but-not-great first season in Cleveland, he was PFF's highest-graded guard in 2018. Zeitler spent the past two seasons with the Giants, playing at a high level but not completely living up to the big contract.

Zeitler would be a perfect fit for the Vikings if they can make it happen. He has only missed one game over the past six seasons, is consistently one of the best pass-protecting guards in the NFL, and has enough athleticism to succeed in a zone-blocking running scheme. Assuming the 31-year-old's play doesn't fall off a cliff anytime soon, he'd instantly become the Vikings' best guard since Steve Hutchinson. Having a reliable veteran like that on the interior could do wonders for the Vikings' offensive line.

Zeitler is strictly a right guard, having played all but four of his 9,060 career snaps at that spot. An offensive line with Cleveland at left tackle and Zeitler at right guard, along with Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill, and a free agent or rookie left guard would be a major improvement for Minnesota. Alternatively, if the Vikings want to pursue a left tackle in free agency or the draft, they could move Cleveland to left guard and slot Zeitler in on the right side.

One last thing that seems minor but does factor into the Vikings' decision-making, according to Rick Spielman: signing someone like Zeitler, who was released, wouldn't factor into the compensatory pick formula. That could make him more appealing than a traditional free agent like Joe Thuney, who is also expected to command more than any other guard on the open market.

Zeitler has made $10 million in each of the past three years. Could the Vikings sign him to something like a three-year deal for $8 or 9 million per season, similar to the deal they gave nose tackle Michael Pierce last offseason?

Whether it's Zeitler or someone else, the Vikings have the cap space to go after a high-quality starting guard or two this offseason. The question will be whether or not they finally decide to pour serious resources into a position they've long neglected.

