Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.

Things looked dicey for the Vikings when Washington went up by ten points early in the fourth quarter on Taylor Heinicke's second touchdown pass of the afternoon. Several breaks had gone the Commanders' way, most notably a referee running into safety Camryn Bynum on Heinicke's first touchdown pass. Earlier on the second TD drive, Za'Darius Smith sacked Heinicke but inadvertently grabbed his facemask, extending the possession.

But like they've done all season, the Vikings found a way to get it done in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing drive, Cousins made a brilliant throw — one of several on the day — to Justin Jefferson for 47 yards, getting the Vikings into field goal range. Greg Joseph made it a 17-10 game.

Then Heinicke's magic ran out. He threw a ball too high over the middle of the field and Harrison Smith was right there to grab an interception for the third straight game. Two plays later, Cousins threw another dime, finding Dalvin Cook in the back of the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.

The Vikings got a stop — and then benefited from a boneheaded Commanders mistake. While the Vikings were kicking a field goal to go up by three with around two minutes left, a Washington player was called for unnecessary roughness on Joseph. That moved the ball inside the five and gave Minnesota a first down. The Vikings drained the clock, Joseph hit another field goal with just seconds left, and the Commanders were out of time.

Somehow, someway, this Vikings team continues to find ways to win close games. They're now 7-1 after winning by eight points or fewer for the sixth consecutive week.

Cousins' raw numbers were fairly pedestrian — 22 of 40 for 265 yards, 2 TDs, and a pick — but he was unbelievable, given the circumstances. The Commanders' defensive line was dominant all game, and Cousins still led his team to a victory.

Jefferson had another massive game, catching 7 passes for 115 yards and his first touchdown catch since Week 1. He also ran ten yards for a first down late in the game. Adam Thielen caught three passes, going past 500 grabs for his career. And newly-acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson was a massive part of the game plan in his Vikings debut, leading the team with nine receptions (for 70 yards). Cook also caught a touchdown on a day where there was minimal space to operate with in the running game.

Defensively, Danielle Hunter stepped up with his biggest game of the season, sacking Heinicke twice. D.J. Wonnum added a sack of his own, and Za'Darius Smith was extremely impactful despite not getting credited with a sack. Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks made numerous big plays, combining for 21 tackles. Notably, rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans came in for Cam Dantzler — who injured his ankle — and played very well.

This was one of the more improbable Vikings victories of the season. They had several big breaks go against them. The interior of their offensive line struggled mightily against an elite D-line. Cousins threw a pick in the end zone to end the first half.

And yet, they got it done, meaning Kevin O'Connell's team still hasn't lost since Week 2 in Philly.

Next up? A massive showdown in Buffalo against the 6-2 Bills, who fell to the Jets in a major upset on Sunday.

Thanks for reading.