With Kyle Rudolph Gone, 2021 is Irv Smith Jr.'s Time to Shine

The Vikings' young tight end will be in line for a much bigger workload in his third NFL season.

The Vikings releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday was not only a move to create cap space, it was a vote of confidence in his replacement.

Since being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2019, Irv Smith Jr. has put up middling numbers while sharing the field with Rudolph. His career highs through two seasons are 36 catches, 365 yards, and five touchdowns. But the flashes of potential have been hard to ignore. Smith's dynamic athleticism makes him a dangerous weapon in the passing game, and there's reason to believe he's only going to get better.

Smith was the youngest player drafted in the first two rounds in 2019. He hasn't even turned 23 yet — that'll happen in August. He had a lot to learn as a rookie, particularly as a blocker, and having Rudolph around to mentor him was very valuable. But Rudolph was also obstructing Smith's path to a full-time role in the passing game.

In 2019, Smith had two games with 60 receiving yards but was held to fewer than 35 yards in every other outing. Last season, he exceeded 50 receiving yards four times but was otherwise limited by injuries and his role as the No. 2 TE on a run-heavy team.

Now Rudolph is gone, and Smith will get his shot to be the Vikings' top tight end — which means playing 80 to 90 percent of the offensive snaps — for the first time. Depending on how the offseason goes, he might even be Kirk Cousins' No. 3 target behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

While Smith will never be the red zone threat that the 6'6" Rudolph was, he brings something different to the table. The New Orleans native has 4.6 speed and excellent quickness. That athleticism allows him to easily get open against linebackers and make plays after the catch.

Smith posted a career-high 64 receiving yards on four catches in Seattle last Week 5. Those receptions, particularly the first and last, show off some of his immense upside.

Smith added 55 more yards the following week, including a gorgeous route against single coverage up the seam.

The best game of his career, at least according to Pro Football Focus, came in Tampa late in the season.

He then had career-highs in catches (6) and touchdowns (2) in his hometown New Orleans on Christmas Day.

With Smith, we know the ability as a receiver is there. But as Minnesota's No. 1 TE, he'll need to continue to grow and improve as a blocker, particularly in the running game. If he can do that, he'll have a chance to develop into one of the better tight ends in the NFL over the next few seasons.

Behind Smith on the depth chart will be Tyler Conklin, a fourth-year player out of Central Michigan who had some impressive moments of his own when Rudolph missed time late last season. Conklin came alive over the season's final four games and should see plenty of snaps as the Vikings' No. 2, assuming offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak doesn't stray from his dad's scheme.

Rudolph will be missed in Minnesota, as he was a great player, leader, and person over the past ten seasons. But with Smith and Conklin waiting in the wings, the Vikings should be just fine at the tight end position in 2021.

