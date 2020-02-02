Kyle Rudolph Not Selected As Walter Payton Man of the Year For Second Straight Year

For the second straight year, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has not been selected as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year. The 2019 recipient of the award is the Jaguars' Calais Campbell.

Named after the late Bears star Walter Payton, who was known for his charitable work, the award is given to a player who combines admirable charity and volunteer work with outstanding play on the field. All 32 NFL teams receive a nominee, and Rudolph was the Vikings' selection for a second straight season. Last year, the award was won by Chris Long of the Eagles. This time, it's Campbell taking home the honor.

Even though he didn't win, it's worth acknowledging Rudolph's dedication to serving others. He is best known for his work with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, which he got involved with shortly after being drafted by the Vikings in 2011. Rudolph and his wife Jordan created the Kyle Rudolph End Zone in December 2017, a 10,000-square foot space where children at the hospital can go to play sports, interactive games, and a variety of other activities to take their minds off of whatever illness they or their sibling may be dealing with. This video that the Vikings put together in 2018 will make your heart feel things:

Rudolph has also volunteered to help military families and worked with multiple other charitable foundations.

While winning would have been a great honor for Rudolph, he doesn't do these things for the awards. He does it because he cares about helping others, especially children in need. He is a loving father of two twin girls and dedicates a great deal of time to serving others.

Rudolph also remains a productive player on the field even as he advances in age. He caught six touchdowns in his ninth NFL season in 2019, adding a seventh when he caught the game-winner in the Vikings' playoff win over the Saints.