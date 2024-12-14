#LetsMossCancer: Movement of support for Randy Moss amid health battle
Vikings legend Randy Moss announced on Friday that he has bile duct cancer. Through an Instagram live broadcast, he confirmed that he underwent a successful procedure, spent six days in the hospital, and he's set to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment in the near future. He remains confident that he is on his way back to full health and the entire football world is behind him.
He made a post on social media following the announcement linking to his website randymoss.com and captioned it, "LET'S MOSS CANCER." The NFL and the rest of the football world have followed the movement with support.
"Thinking about and praying for you and your family as you finish treatments," the Minnesota Vikings posted on X. "Let's Moss Cancer!"
"We have celebrated so many tremendous catches by Randy Moss during his Hall of Fame career, but none more important than his most recent catch," the Patriots account added. "Randy Moss doesn’t lose one-on-one matchups. Cancer is about to get Mossed and Patriots fans everywhere will continue to celebrate!"
Some of his former teammates including Cris Carter, Julian Edelman and Brett Favre have all voiced their support.
Moss has said that his goal is to be back on television with his ESPN coworkers as soon as he's able.