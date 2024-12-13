Vikings legend Randy Moss announces he's recovering from cancer
Hall of Famer and legendary Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss has cancer, he announced in a live Instagram broadcast on Friday. He recently underwent a successful procedure and spent six days in the hospital. Moss is set to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment in the near future, but he expressed confidence that he's in the process of beating this cancer and is on his way back to full health.
"Your boy is a cancer survivor," he began. "Been in the hospital for six days. I just got out today."
Moss said he had the procedure done in Charlotte on Thanksgiving after doctors discovered he had cancer located in the bile duct near his liver and pancreas. The surgery is known as a Whipple procedure and was performed by Dr. John Martinie.
Moss, who is an NFL analyst for ESPN, announced last week that he was stepping away to address a "personal health challenge."
"I knew I would be missing some time because of what my doctors were telling me about it," Moss said. "I did have cancer. ... I had a stent put in my liver because the waste was actually pouring into my urine."
Moss said he wanted to come on Instagram live, update his fans on his condition, and thank them for their prayers. With his sons by his side, he announced that he's going to be OK.
"I just wanted y'all to see that I did bounce back, but there's a lot of people out there that is either battling cancer or has had cancer in their family that people are fighting," he said. "Things took the turn for the worst ... y'all best believe your boy came through."
"I'm nursing myself back," he continued. "Yes it's going to be a little tough road with some chemo and some radiation, but like I said, man, I'm good."
Moss was wearing merchandise that said "Team Moss" and "Let's Moss Cancer," which he announced is available on his website.
"I told you guys that I was going through something and I needed your prayers. There was a few people out there trying to be doctors," Moss said, possibly hinting at Larry Fitzgerald Sr. blurting out a liver cancer diagnosis on social media without Moss's permission.
Moss said his goal is to be back on television with his ESPN coworkers as soon as he's able.