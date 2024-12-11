Lions' St. Brown says he'd rather face Vikings than Packers in playoffs
On the latest episode of their podcast, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked by his brother, Saints WR Equanimous St. Brown, if he'd rather play the Vikings or the Packers in the playoffs.
He went with the Vikings.
"We haven't played the Vikings a second time yet, but I would probably say the Vikings," Amon-Ra said.
That's an interesting pick, considering one team is 11-2 and has a head-to-head win over the other team, who is 9-4. But St. Brown did also say he doesn't want to play either of them a third time.
"I don't wanna play these dudes in the playoffs," he said. "Playing a team three times in a season just sounds absurd. Three times in one season? That's like a series. That's like some NBA s***. ... Playing a division team in the playoffs, it gets nutty. You don't know what's gonna happen."
With all three teams headed for the playoffs, a third meeting between NFC North foes in the divisional round or conference title game could very much be in the works. At the moment, the 12-1 Lions are the 1 seed, the Vikings are the 5, and the Packers are the 6.
The Lions are 3-0 this year against the other top teams in the NFC North. Two of their last six games have been wins over the Packers — 24-14 in Week 9 and 34-31 last Thursday. They narrowly held off the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7, winning 31-29 on a late Jake Bates field goal. The two teams will meet again in Detroit to close out the regular season.
The Vikings beat the Packers 31-29 in Week 4 after nearly blowing a 28-0 first-half lead. They'll host Green Bay in Week 17.
Another thing to consider is that St. Brown might have picked the Vikings because he's gone for 100+ yards and a touchdown in each of his last three games against them. Since 2021, the Lions are 5-2 against the Vikings and St. Brown has had a 56-654-4 line in those seven contests.
Still, with the way Minnesota is playing lately, he might want to be careful what he wishes for...
