Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL draft position preview: Defensive tackle
With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Vikings On SI will be breaking down each of Minnesota's major positions of need, complete with a look at the current depth chart and some names to know in the early and later rounds. Next up: Defensive tackles.
The Vikings went out in free agency and emphatically addressed their need for pass-rush production at the defensive tackle position by signing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to big contracts. Both players are two-time Pro Bowlers who dealt with injuries last season but aren't far removed from being among the most dominant interior pass-rushers in the sport. If they stay healthy, they should pretty significantly transform the Vikings' defense in 2025.
At the same time, DT is still very much in play for the Vikings with their top pick in this week's NFL draft. Allen and Hargrave are over 30 years old and on relatively short-term deals, so there's room for more youth and depth at that position. It's a pretty great setup for a rookie to come in and learn from several veterans.
Current depth chart
- Harrison Phillips
- Jonathan Allen
- Javon Hargrave
- Jalen Redmond
- Taki Taimani
- Levi Drake Rodriguez
Phillips can be more of a nose tackle now that he'll be paired with Allen and Hargrave instead of players like Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery. It'll be interesting to see how the snaps are distributed, but the safe bet is that Phillips will play more on early downs and the two newcomers will be heavily utilized on passing downs. All three will play a ton, health permitting.
Beyond the top three, the Vikings are legitimately excited about Redmond, who flashed quite a bit of upside last season. Taimani is Phillips' primary backup at nose tackle, and Rodriguez has some sneaky potential as he heads into his second season.
Possible picks at 24 or after trading back
- Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
- Derrick Harmon, Oregon (visit/combine meeting)
- Darius Alexander, Toledo (combine meeting)
- Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
- Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Michigan's Mason Graham seems likely to be a top-ten pick. Grant and Nolen probably won't be on the board at 24, but who knows? If either is on the board at that spot, the value might be too good for the Vikings to turn down. Grant is a massive mauler of an athlete. Nolen is ridiculously twitchy and disruptive. Then there's Harmon, who was extremely productive last year and has a very high ceiling in his own right. He's someone the Vikings have spent a lot of time with in this process. The last three names above would be more likely options if the Vikings move down into the second round. Norman-Lott has been a real riser on some recent media draft boards.
Middle/late-round names to know
- T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
- Alfred Collins, Texas
- Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
- C.J. West, Indiana
- Jordan Phillips, Maryland
- Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
- J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
- Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- Deone Walker, Kentucky
- Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida (combine meeting)
- Warren Brinson, Georgia (visit)
- Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia (visit)
This is a deep defensive tackle class that includes a bunch of other players I could've mentioned. There are all kinds of different types of players available, from smaller pass-rushing three-techniques to huge run-stuffing nose tackles (and everything in between the two). If they go in a different direction with their first pick, the Vikings could find an exciting DT prospect at No. 97. They could also wait and maybe just add a depth piece on Day 3.