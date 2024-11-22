NFC North roundtable Week 12: Best free agents, biggest keys to win
Week 12 in the NFC North features a showdown in Chicago between the Bears and Vikings, the Lions visiting the feisty Colts and the Packers in a rematch of last year's NFC title game against the 49ers at Lambeau Field.
We've gone around the division with our On SI colleagues to answer two big questions. One, which player has been their team's best free agent signing, and two, what is the biggest key to victory on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Bears, 12 p.m. CT Sunday
Best free agency addition: There are too many to consider: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Shaq Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Aaron Jones have all been outstanding, but one name stands out above the rest: Blake Cashman. Was it any wonder that Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford shredded the Vikings over the middle of the field when Cashman was out with a turf toe injury? The Vikings have been stifling on defense with Cashman on the field. He's the underrated defensive MVP in Minnesota.
Key to Victory: Win the turnover battle. It's an obvious truth, but it carries more weight every time Minnesota travels to Soldier Field, where weird things seem to happen to the Vikings. Minneosta cannot think for a second that just because they've won four straight in the Windy City that things will be easy this time. It's never easy. The Vikings could have roster the greatest players in franchise history, all of them in their prime, against the worst players in Chicago history and the game would still come down to the wire. That's just the way it is when these clubs meet in Chicago. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings, 12 p.m. CT Sunday
Best free agent addition: When the Bears signed free agent safety Kevin Byard to replace Eddie Jackson, CBS Sports labeled it the worst signing of free agency. Byard, who is 31, proved he still has plenty left after his 2023 season was split between Tennessee and Philadelphia. Pro Football Focus grades Byard the league's seventh-best safety, higher than any of the Eagles safeties who Philadelphia put in his place when they let him leave in free agency. He quickly became a leader not just in the secondary but of the entire defense.
Keys to victory: A good blitz plan for Caleb Williams is critical. A rookie facing Brian Flores' blitzes for the first time can quickly get lost in the sea of onrushing bodies. If they have a place he can get rid of the football quickly and safely, with hot reads, screens or even just throwing it away, they can stay in the game. Williams has gone 146 straight passes without an interception and it's difficult to see how that list remains intact after this game considering the Vikings' pressure. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
Detroit Lions
Lions at Colts, 12 p.m. CT Sunday
Best free agency addition: Carlton Davis doesn’t qualify as a trade acquisition, but he’s been excellent for the Lions’ secondary. While DJ Reader and Amik Robertson have both been solid additions, signing Kevin Zeitler was a super under-the-radar move. Detroit was able to land the productive veteran on a one-year, $6 million contract and he has fit right in with the elite offensive line. He’s totaled an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 87.8, which ranks fourth on the offense and has allowed just nine pressures in nine games played.
Keys to victory: Stifle the Colts’ run game. Anthony Richardson is a huge threat with his legs, and the Colts also boast Jonathan Taylor. If those two get going, the Lions will be tested. If Detroit can force Indianapolis into second-and-long situations, the defense should be able to thrive. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. 49ers, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday
Best free agent addition: Last season, the Packers’ primary starting safeties were Darnell Savage and Jonathan Ford. Combined, they had zero interceptions and three pass breakups for a defense that ranked toward the bottom of the NFL with seven interceptions. In free agency, the Packers signed the best veteran available, Xavier McKinney. All McKinney has done is intercept six passes, play mostly leak-proof defense and led a pair of rookie safeties, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, who get a ton of playing time.
Keys to victory: This will be Christian McCaffrey’s third game back in the lineup. The All-Pro running back hasn’t really gotten going yet, as he’s averaged 3.7 yards per carry with a long run of 13 yards and just two broken tackles. The Packers need to keep him under wraps. Because Green Bay struggled to stop the run last week, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams helped the Bears convert on 9-of-16 third downs. It could be the same formula for the 49ers with Brock Purdy picking and choosing between Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI