NFL Combine Winners: Offensive Guards Who Could Interest Vikings

Last week was a huge week in the draft process for the Vikings, as they flocked to Indianapolis to interview and observe many of the prospects on their big board during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

A prospect's game tape from college is the most important thing in their evaluation. But their interviews, measurements, medical reviews, athletic testing, and drill performances at the combine go a long way, too. With that in mind, let's go over some of the biggest winners from this year's combine at positions of need for the Vikings.

We continue on the offensive line by moving inside and looking at the guards. One of the Vikings' biggest offseason needs is a new left guard, as Pat Elflein's performance in 2019 was a noticeable weakness of the offense. Elflein, a converted center, is a strong run blocker but finished 69th out of 80 qualifying guards in PFF's pass blocking grades, giving up a team-high 32 pressures. Meanwhile, right guard Josh Kline proved to be a solid bargain acquisition in free agency, playing well in the first year of his three-year deal.

There are a number of options for the Vikings when it comes to upgrading the left guard spot – including moving Riley Reiff inside from left tackle and seeing what they have in 2019 fourth-rounder Dru Samia – but it would make sense for the team to strongly consider drafting a guard or two. Considering their other needs, it's unlikely they take one of the top guards – such as Michigan's Cesar Ruiz or LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry – but they could certainly look to address the position as soon as Day 2. Here are a few players who impressed in Indy and could be fits for the Vikings.

Matt Hennessy, Temple

Hennessy is someone who is working his way into the conversation about the top ten or even the top five interior offensive linemen in the 2020 class. He was a center at Temple, but could easily transition to guard at the NFL level given his size and athleticism. He was already an intriguing player based on his tape, which shows outstanding technique and leverage, and he is going to have teams going back and re-watching that tape after his week in Indy. Hennessy finished second among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle, trailing only Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland – who we looked at yesterday – in both tests. He's a perfect fit for a zone-blocking scheme and looks like he might go off the board on Day 2.

Danny Pinter, Ball State

Pinter may not have been a huge name heading into the combine, but he turned a lot of heads with his testing and overall performance. The 306-pound Pinter ran an eye-popping 4.91-second 40-yard dash, second-fastest among all offensive linemen. He also showed off excellent agility by finishing third among OLs in the 20-yard shuttle and sixth in the three-cone drill. Pinter, like Hennessy, has the athleticism to fit in the Vikings' running scheme, and could be a strong pickup on Day 3.

John Molchon, Boise State

Molchon's teammate Cleveland has gotten a lot of attention based on his incredible combine, but Molchon's efforts should not be overlooked. He showed off his athleticism by performing well in nearly every event, including tying for third among OLs with a 34-inch vertical jump. He also impressed by moving and punching well in the on-field drills. That combination of strength and mobility should entice a team to take a chance on Molchon late in the draft.

