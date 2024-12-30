Inside The Vikings

NFL flexes Vikings-Lions Week 18 battle for No. 1 to Sunday night

The NFC's top seed and the division title are on the line.

Joe Nelson

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a 35 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
As one might've expected, the Week 18 battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title will be played on national television as the Sunday Night Football game of the week.

It's winner take all between the the Vikings and Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, with kickoff now set for 7:20 p.m. CT. Here's the full Week 18 schedule in the NFL.

Saturday:
- 3:30 p.m. CT: Browns-Ravens
- 7 p.m. CT: Bengals-Steelers

Sunday, 12 p.m CT:
- Giants-Eagles
- Bills-Patriots
- Texans-Titans
- Panthers-Falcons
- Commanders-Cowboys
- Bears-Packers
- Jaguars-Colts
- Saints-Bucs

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT:
- Chiefs-Broncos
- Chargers-Raiders
- Dolphins-Jets
- 49ers-Cardinals
- Seahawks-Rams

Sunday Night Football:
- Vikings-Lions

With a win, the Vikings will be the No. 1 seed and the division champion. The No. 1 seed comes with a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

With a loss, the Vikings are guaranteed the No. 5 seed and a first-round playoff game on the road against Tampa Bay, Atlanta or Los Angeles.

