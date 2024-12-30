NFL flexes Vikings-Lions Week 18 battle for No. 1 to Sunday night
As one might've expected, the Week 18 battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title will be played on national television as the Sunday Night Football game of the week.
It's winner take all between the the Vikings and Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, with kickoff now set for 7:20 p.m. CT. Here's the full Week 18 schedule in the NFL.
Saturday:
- 3:30 p.m. CT: Browns-Ravens
- 7 p.m. CT: Bengals-Steelers
Sunday, 12 p.m CT:
- Giants-Eagles
- Bills-Patriots
- Texans-Titans
- Panthers-Falcons
- Commanders-Cowboys
- Bears-Packers
- Jaguars-Colts
- Saints-Bucs
Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT:
- Chiefs-Broncos
- Chargers-Raiders
- Dolphins-Jets
- 49ers-Cardinals
- Seahawks-Rams
Sunday Night Football:
- Vikings-Lions
With a win, the Vikings will be the No. 1 seed and the division champion. The No. 1 seed comes with a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.
With a loss, the Vikings are guaranteed the No. 5 seed and a first-round playoff game on the road against Tampa Bay, Atlanta or Los Angeles.