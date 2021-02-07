NFL Honors Recap: No Awards For Justin Jefferson, Eric Kendricks, Other Vikings

Jefferson was snubbed for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with Chargers QB Justin Herbert winning it instead.

The NFL Honors show took place on Saturday night, and although a number of Vikings were in the running for awards, none of them took home any hardware. However, a couple former Vikings did receive awards. Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Jefferson snubbed for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Having one of the greatest rookie receiving seasons ever wasn't enough for Jefferson to take home OROY honors. It went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert instead.

Herbert had a great season, don't get me wrong. But it should've gone to Jefferson. He broke the Super Bowl era record with 1,400 receiving yards, out-producing players like Randy Moss (1998) and Anquan Boldin (2003). Herbert broke records set by Baker Mayfield two seasons ago. Jefferson was a top-five wide receiver by almost every advanced measure, while Herbert was roughly the 15th-best quarterback. Jefferson was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All Pro, while Herbert was neither.

Unfortunately, quarterbacks tend to dominate awards like this. It's another source of motivation for Jefferson, who was the fifth wide receiver selected in last April's draft.

Derrick Henry wins Offensive Player of the Year over Dalvin Cook

Unsurprisingly, Henry took home the OPOY award after a dominant 2,000-yard season. He never had a shot at MVP, so this is a good way for him to still receive some recognition for an incredible year.

Dalvin Cook was in the running, but only playing 13.5 games hurt his case. Cook led the NFL in yards from scrimmage per game but finished over 200 yards behind Henry on 41 fewer touches.

Eric Kendricks not selected as Walter Payton Man of the Year

Kendricks was the Vikings' nominee for the WPMOY award after that honor had gone to Kyle Rudolph in each of the previous three seasons. With all of the work he does in the Twin Cities community, particularly with organizations that fight against social injustice, Kendricks was plenty deserving of the award. But with 32 deserving nominees, it's kind of a crapshoot. Rudolph didn't win it in any of the seasons he was nominated, and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson took home the award this year.

Jared Allen not selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Allen was always facing tough odds to make the HOF in his first year of eligibility due to the overall strength of the class. But with 136 career sacks, Allen should have a good chance to get in eventually, perhaps as soon as next year. Here's the 2021 HOF class:

Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year

The former Vikings offensive coordinator capped off an incredible season by winning NFL coach of the year. In his first season as a head coach after nearly 15 years in Minnesota, Stefanski led the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994. A well-deserved honor for a great coach. Will the Vikings eventually regret letting him get away?

In other former Vikings news, Teddy Bridgewater received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.