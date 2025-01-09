NFL: Vikings-Rams playoff game could be moved to Arizona
The NFL announced on Wednesday that it has a contingency plan in place that would move Monday's Vikings-Rams playoff game to the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if the conditions in Los Angeles worsen due to the ongoing wildfires in California.
"We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary," according to the release.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have offered their home stadium in similar situations. In 2003, they hosted a Dolphins-Chargers Monday Night Football game on 24 hours' notice, due to wildfires in San Diego. They also hosted some of the 49ers games and practices in 2020, due to COVID restrictions.
SoFi Stadium is located in southwest Los Angeles, about 10 miles from the Palisades Fire that has devastated parts of Santa Monica, but the NFL is monitoring the situation closely.
