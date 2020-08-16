Position Changes for Pat Elflein and Jalyn Holmes Suggest It's Now or Never

If an NFL player has been around for multiple years and hasn't been particularly productive – or hasn't been able to earn a meaningful role at all – moving them to a different position is a way to potentially spark their career. At the same time, it also probably means that they're running out of time to become an impact player. If they're unsuccessful at their new position, they might find themselves looking for a new team before too long.

As Vikings training camp gets fully underway this year, two young veterans have been moved to new spots in the hopes of unlocking their potential. Coincidentally, both are Ohio State alumni who joined the roster as mid-round picks over the past few years. 2017 third-rounder Pat Elflein has moved from left guard to right guard, and 2018 fourth-rounder Jalyn Holmes has kicked outside from defensive tackle to defensive end.

Their situations are completely different: Elflein has been a starter in each of his three seasons and is still projected as such in 2020, while Holmes is just looking to make the roster and maybe earn a significant role for the first time in his career. But for both guys, this year's training camp – and beyond – might be their final chance to cement themselves in the Vikings' future plans.

For Elflein, this is actually the second position switch of his NFL career and his third in the last five years. He was primarily a right guard when he worked his way up the depth chart at Ohio State, making 25 of his 28 starts there between 2014 and 2015 (he played left guard for the first three games of 2014). As a senior in 2016, he moved to center and thrived, winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best player at that position.

Elflein won the Vikings' starting center job as a rookie and was very solid. However, multiple surgeries during the following offseason contributed to a disastrous 2018 campaign in which he graded out as PFF's worst center in the league. After drafting Garrett Bradbury last year, the Vikings moved Elflein to left guard. He bounced back a bit, but still struggled mightily in pass protection against powerful defensive tackles, surrendering a team-high 32 pressures and six sacks on the year. Elflein was also flagged for six holding penalties.

Now the Vikings are moving him back to where he first established himself as a dominant NCAA lineman: right guard. With last year's RG starter Josh Kline being released this offseason, the Vikings have slid Elflein over to that spot and are trying several different players out on the left side.

"We just took a look at it this offseason," offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. "That’s somewhere that Pat has had a comfort zone before in his football life. We talked about that and obviously we got a competition going for the other guard, however we end up right there. But just a decision made through some talking through the process, talking to Pat."

"Pat's a good player. He had a good year. [Offensive line coach] Rick [Dennison] and I sat down; Rick talked to Pat. Just felt like this was the best move for us to make right now, and go get competitive. So let's see what happens, but I think Pat's very comfortable there."

Being comfortable is important, but only time will tell if it'll translate into positive results. Elflein has started 42 games in the NFL, and that experience – plus his value in the running game – gives him a leg up on the competition. He's firmly entrenched as a starter right now, but it's hard to imagine he'll have a particularly long leash. The Vikings have some interesting depth at guard; between Dakota Dozier, Aviante Collins, Dru Samia, and Ezra Cleveland, whichever one doesn't start at LG could supplant Elflein if he struggles.

The Vikings' first of 14 padded practices is on Monday, and how well Elflein holds up at his new (old?) spot will be a major storyline to track.

As for Holmes, he too is returning to his college position this year. Primarily an edge rusher during his Buckeyes career, Holmes was moved to defensive tackle after being drafted by the Vikings two years ago. Through two seasons, he's played a grand total of 131 defensive snaps.

On Sunday, during the Vikings' second practice open to the media and their last one before they put the pads on, Holmes took advantage of Danielle Hunter's absence and was working with the first team at left defensive end. Moving him back to the outside might be a better fit for his size and athleticism, and it also probably gives him a better chance at making the roster.

While the Vikings have Shamar Stephen, Armon Watts, Jaleel Johnson, and Hercules Mata'afa at defensive tackle, their depth at defensive end is more of a question mark. It's notable that Holmes joined Ifeadi Odenigbo with the ones on Sunday, ahead of players like Anthony Zettel, Eddie Yarbrough, Stacy Keely, and D.J. Wonnum.

Back in 2018, Holmes recorded his first NFL sack while lined up on the edge:

Hunter should be back on Monday, so Holmes will probably be working at defensive end with the second-team defense. His battles against backup right tackle Oli Udoh will be another interesting thing to watch when padded practices get underway.

Despite rocky starts to their NFL careers, Elflein and Holmes still have the potential to become impact players for the Vikings. At just 26 and 24 years old, respectively, there's still time for them to make a leap. With new positions comes a measure of hope that they can turn things around.

But whether it's Elflein remaining a starter or Holmes cracking the defensive line rotation, this year's training camp is a pivotal one for both players. If things don't work out at their new spots, they're not going to get another chance to move back. In other words: it's now or never.

As a reminder, Monday's practice will be televised and streamed online and on the radio.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click 'News' first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.