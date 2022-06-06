Post-June 1 Cap Space Update: Will the Vikings Sign Another Free Agent This Summer?

The Vikings have the means to make another addition if they choose to do so.

Last week, an important date on the NFL's offseason calendar quietly came and went.

After June 1st — so beginning on June 2nd — several financial aspects of the league change or go into effect. The most notable one is that when a player is released after June 1st or with a post-June 1st designation, the dead cap remaining on their contract in future years doesn't hit the releasing team's books until the following year. The financial ramifications of trades also change.

The Vikings didn't have any major contract comes off the books last week, but it's worth taking a look at their updated salary cap space situation now that that date has passed.

According to Over the Cap, the Vikings have roughly $10.9 million in available cap space, which ranks 19th in the league. Not all of that is actually usable, as they still have five more draft picks to sign and need to maintain some flexibility heading into the season. But the Vikings have the means to make another free agent splash if GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thinks that would help the team. Any unused cap space would roll over into 2023, so the Vikings aren't incentivized to spend that money just to spend it.

Adofo-Mensah has made a couple minor moves recently, signing WR Albert Wilson and DL Jonathan Bullard to one-year deals for the veteran's minimum. Those are merely depth moves for veteran players who may or may not have an impact on the 2022 season, if they even make the team.

What's interesting about this year is that it's June and there are still a bunch of interesting free agent names out there. That includes a plethora of former Vikings: Anthony Barr, Sheldon Richardson, Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, Riley Reiff, Mackensie Alexander, Everson Griffen, and more.

If the Vikings have one position in their starting lineup that's a clear weak point, it would be center. As such, someone like J.C. Tretter still makes a lot of sense as a potential splashy signing. But it's unclear if medical concerns are affecting Tretter's market — and if the Vikings would actually be interested in making that move. There are also two free agent centers with starting experience who would come cheaper than Tretter: Matt Paradis and Nick Martin.

The Vikings appear to be set at just about everywhere else on offense heading into the 2022 season. They have their starting QB and both offensive tackles in place, and they have depth at running back and wide receiver. If anything, another guard (such as Ereck Flowers, Quinton Spain, or Michael Schofield) or a tight end (Eric Ebron? MyCole Pruitt?) could make sense.

If the Vikings do make one last big free agent move, maybe it would come on the defensive side of the ball. They could always use more depth up front or at cornerback. Big names who are still out there include Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Haden, Eddie Goldman, Ndamukong Suh, Chris Harris Jr., Carl Nassib, Carlos Dunlap, Janoris Jenkins, and Larry Ogunjobi — just to name a few.

Summer free agent signings can be a mixed bag. Just look to last year, when the Vikings added Richardson, Griffen, and Bashaud Breeland between June and August. Richardson had a good season, but Breeland was a disaster. Griffen was playing well until a mental health crisis ended his season and put his NFL future into question.

The Vikings will wrap up their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week, and then they'll be off until training camp starts at the end of July. With just over three months left until Week 1, it'll be very interesting to see if Adofo-Mensah decides to use the limited cap space at his disposal to make another notable addition. Even if he doesn't have imminent plans to do so, things like injuries or training camp performances could eventually force his hand.

