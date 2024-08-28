Report: Dalvin Cook reuniting with Mike Zimmer in Dallas
Dalvin Cook's new team in the NFL is America's Team.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, where he will reunite with his former Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is in his first year of his second stint as the Dallas defensive coordinator.
"Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas," Pelissero said. "A marquee addition in Big D."
It's unclear where Cook will slot into Dallas' backfield, but he the easy assumption is that he and Ezekiel Elliott will split running duties while Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn fall back on the depth chart.
There was some speculation that Cook could return to Minnesota after the Vikings kept only two running backs on the 53-man roster, but that option is off the table and keeps the Vikings with only Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler on the roster.
Ex-Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who has morphed into a talk show host and football analyst in Minnesota, thinks the Vikings will wait until after Week 1 to add a veteran running back whose salary won't be guaranteed.