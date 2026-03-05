Randy Moss Says He'd Return to NFL for the 'Right Opportunity'

You only live once, right? Randy Moss, after beating cancer, didn't appear to be joking when he told Jason and Travis Kelce that he'd come out of retirement and play in the NFL for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

"I really believe, the way that they changed the rules of the game, that I could really still go out there and give a team close to double-digit touchdowns," Moss said on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers.

"I can still get up on the rim — I can still dunk a basketball. So, me just being able to go up and just use my hand-eye coordination and body control... I still think I can go out there and get close to 10, 11 touchdowns a season."

The Kelce brothers were stunned, and Jason asked if he'd be open to coming back.

"It would have to be the right call, the right team, because the only thing I'm really missing right now is a Super Bowl ring," Moss said. "So, if the right call and the right opportunity came, and the team gave me an opportunity to come out there and just be a red-zone threat, I could put that 84 back on one more time."

Randy Moss says he could still put up a double digit TD season … and I don’t doubt him @pepsi pic.twitter.com/NwcfG8m3JP — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 5, 2026

Moss hasn't played since 2012, when he played for the 49ers after being retired during the 2011 season. Not only has it been 14 years since he played, but he's been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2018.

The longest known hiatus before returning to pro football is six years, set by Bronco Nagurski, who retired from the Chicago Bears in 1937 over a contract dispute. He transitioned to a full-time career as a professional wrestler before returning to the Bears in 1943.

However, Nagurski was 35 when he returned to the Bears. Moss is 49.

Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement after five years away to join the Colts at 44 years old this past season, appears to have lit a flame under former greats who have kept in shape.

"He had everybody around that played the game of football really thinking they could put some WD-40 on them joints and still come out here and make something happen," Moss quipped about Rivers.

As far-fetched as Moss suiting up for an NFL team is, what's the harm in giving him a tryout? The Vikings don't have much depth at wide receiver. Justin Jefferson is the alpha, but Jalen Nailor could leave as a free agent, and Jordan Addison's long-term future is unknown as the Vikings need to pick up or decline his fifth-year option by May 1. The fourth and fifth receivers are 2025 rookies Tai Felton and Myles Price.

Add in the recent report that Minnesota could be in the market for a bigger-bodied possession receiver, and Moss, at least on a very limited snap count, fits that profile. Again, it's about as far-fetched as it gets, but if the Vikings find a quarterback to become a bona fide Super Bowl contender, a third act from Moss in purple and gold would be one of the coolest things in football history.