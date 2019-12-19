Report: Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Play Monday Night Against Packers

Dalvin Cook is "unlikely" to play on Monday night against the Packers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook is currently dealing with two different upper-body injuries, the latest being a shoulder injury suffered in last Sunday's victory over the Chargers. According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, sources close to the team have said that Cook may be shut down for the final two regular season games in an effort to get him as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

The Vikings could have a playoff spot clinched before they even take the field on Monday if the 49ers beat the Rams on Saturday night. They could stay alive for a move to the fifth seed or an unlikely division title with a win over the Packers, but it isn't a game they likely have to win to make the playoffs.

At Thursday's practice, Cook went through warmups and drills without a helmet on. When speaking to reporters, he expressed that he's going to do everything he can to play on Monday.

"I’m going through my normal routine of getting ready for Monday night and we’re going to see how it goes," Cook said. "So I’ve been in the training room every day, starting my mornings early every day, and just grinding and trying to get my shoulder so I can be available when my team needs me."

Cook did clarify that this shoulder injury is different from the one that had been hurting in previous weeks, which was believed to be clavicle or chest injury.

But he declined to express any optimism or pessimism about his status for Monday, or to comment on the possibility of being shut down until the postseason.

"I’m going to go through my normal preparation. If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go.’’

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also didn't say much when asked about Cook's chances of playing on Monday.

"I don’t know," Zimmer said. "We’ll see. Yeah, I have an update. He seems to be doing good."

Zimmer said that whether or not the Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot won't be a factor in if Cook plays.

Behind Cook, backup Alexander Mattison is also dealing with an injury that could keep him out of Monday's game. The rookie from Boise State missed his first game of the season last Sunday with an ankle injury. He wasn't participating at all during Thursday's practice, instead doing some stretching and movement drills off to the side with a trainer.

That lack of participation doesn't seem to bode well for his likelihood of suiting up on Monday, but Zimmer expressed some optimism.

"He’s doing better," Zimmer said of Mattison. "He’s got a good chance [to play]."

With the game not until Monday night, the Vikings will practice Friday and Saturday as well, so there is still time for both Cook and Mattison to get healthier.

But it's looking increasing likely that it could be third-stringer Mike Boone leading the backfield against the Packers, with Ameer Abdullah seeing plenty of snaps on passing downs.