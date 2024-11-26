Report: Vikings 'absolutely do want Daniel Jones'
It's reportedly decision day for Daniel Jones and the former New York Giants quarterback has allegedly had a recent conversation with the Minnesota Vikings, who are among the teams that the 27-year-old is believed to be thinking about joining.
"At least one team official had a conversation with Daniel Jones last night," KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson said Tuesday on SKOR North's The Mackey & Judd Show. "It came out over the weekend that the Vikings are in the mix, the Ravens are in the mix. I was told the Lions have made a phone call. There's six or seven teams trying to sign Daniel Jones. The Vikings are one of those teams.
"Keep in mind the Vikings have an excellent relationship with his representation at Athletes First. The Vikings have a nice little connection too with Kyle Rudolph; friends with Daniel Jones, former Giants teammate, they have that agency connection. Just some things to think about. The Vikings are in the mix. We should get some closure on this relatively soon. Doesn't mean he's coming here, but the Vikings absolutely do want Daniel Jones."
Peter King, the Hall of Fame sportswriter, thinks Jones would prefer to go to the Ravens.
"I think Daniel Jones would prefer to go to the Baltimore Ravens," King said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "You could say, okay look, if I were him, maybe it's a better idea to go to Minnesota because it looks like Sam Darnold's hobbling a little bit. At some point, he might get to play a game or two."
We'll keep monitoring the reports as we await solid information about Jones' future.