Report: Vikings host Gophers QB Max Brosmer for pre-draft workout
The Vikings reportedly hosted Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer for a pre-draft visit, according to Tyler Forness and Destin Adams.
After transferring from FCS New Hampshire, Brosmer played one season for the Gophers, throwing for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading Minnesota to an 8-5 record. He is expected to be a late Day 3 pick if he is selected in this year's draft.
Brosmer attended the Gophers' spring practice on Tuesday wearing a Vikings-branded shirt.
Teams can host players who attended nearby high schools or colleges on "local visits" that don't count towards the limit of 30 official prospect visits.
The Vikings saw Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Nick Mullens all sign elsewhere this offseason. That means the only two quarterbacks currently on the roster are J.J. McCarthy, who the team selected with the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft, and journeyman Brett Rypien. McCarthy has never taken a meaningful NFL snap after suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in training camp, while Rypien has thrown just 168 career passes since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Minnesota will likely add a veteran backup after the draft, when they won't have to give up any compensatory pick value in 2026, but they could also perhaps look to add a young QB later in the draft as an understudy.
Brosmer is an older prospect with underwhelming physical tools, but he's got some upside due to his processing ability and accuracy.
"Confident, cerebral quarterback with average traits who proved he could play at the FBS level," said NFL Network's Lance Zierlein in his analysis of Brosmer. "Brosmer has an average arm but throws with anticipation and a sudden release. His ball placement needs work to become more accomplished against tight man coverage, but he can pick apart zone coverages with intermediate throws. He’s asked to read and attack coverages, and can do so when in rhythm, but his production nosedives when the pocket heats up and he’s forced to move. Brosmer’s lack of mobility and second-reaction playmaking hurts his chances, but he should be appealing to a play-action based offense utilizing levels route concepts."
The 2025 NFL draft runs from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.