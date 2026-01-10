Vikings have two special teams All-Pros for first time in franchise history

Vikings kicker Will Reichard was officially named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press (AP) on Saturday. Longsnapper Andrew DePaola was recognized on the second team, giving Minnesota two special teams All-Pros in the same season for the first time in franchise history.

Reichard was 33 of 35 on field goals this season. One of those misses came with controversy, as it looked like it hit a camera wire against the Browns in London. The other miss fell short on a 53-yard attempt in Week 8 against the Chargers.

Minnesota selected Reichard with the 203rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was the only kicker in the NFL in 2025 with a field goal percentage of at least 92 and a perfect extra point percentage in only his second professional season.

Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola was named second-team All-Pro, and he's the first long snapper in league history to earn All-Pro honors in four consecutive seasons. He was first-team in 2022 and 2024 and second-team in 2023. He was beaten out by Jacksonville's Ross Matiscik for first-team honors this season.

Reichard and DePoala are the first pair of Vikings specialists to be named All-Pro in the same season, according to the team. The 2025-26 campaign didn't go exactly how Minnesota would've hoped, but they've been rewarded for having one of the best special teams units in the entire NFL.

