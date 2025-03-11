Reports: Vikings closing in on deal for 49ers DT Javon Hargrave
- Minnesota is adding another piece to its defensive line.
- Hargrave, Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Allen make up Minnesota's new D-line.
The Minnesota Vikings are adding another player to its defensive line, as multiple reports confirm two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to sign with the Vikings.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings intend to sign the former San Francisco 49ers star after his release from the team is made official on Wednesday.
The signing of Hargrave, 32, comes the same day the Vikings also signed free agent defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a reported three-year, $60 million dollar contract to bolster the defensive line.
Hargrave has spent the past two seasons with San Francisco and the previous seven seasons split between the Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19).
The veteran was limited to only three games in 2024 due to a torn triceps injury. He recorded seven tackles and a sack for the year after tallying at least seven sacks in each of the previous three seasons.