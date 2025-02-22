Sam Darnold details 'busy' offseason as free agency looms
Sam Darnold will officially become a free agent in less than two weeks. After the best season of his NFL career, he will now have his most important offseason. He caught up with former Southern Cal quarterback Cody Kessler on the official USC Athletics YouTube account to talk about it all.
Many people seem to be already printing the Darnold-Las Vegas Raiders jerseys, but he was very complimentary of the lessons he learned last season with the Vikings. He came into the year as an unknown, but he proved that he is a worthy NFL starting quarterback.
"It was such a great year. Obviously, it didn't end necessarily the way we all hoped it would, but yeah, it was a great year," Darnold said. "Just looking back on everything, the teammates I had, the coaches that I had. The coaching that I got throughout the season, really opened up my eyes to how great of a coaching staff we had this year."
After throwing for a career-best 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the Vikings now face a major decision. Do they run things back with Darnold, or turn over the keys to J.J. McCarthy?
"I don’t pay too much attention to what’s happened, I always try to focus on what I can do now to continue to get better and do what I can to not only help myself but my future teammates and coaches that are gonna be right there with me side by side on Sunday," Darnold said.
In the 11 months that Darnold has been with the Vikings, his easy-going personality has shined through. Ahead of maybe the most important decision of his professional career, he continues to go with the flow.
