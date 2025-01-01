Schefter expects Vikings to get calls about trading J.J. McCarthy
Sam Darnold putting himself in a position to convince the Vikings that he's the best long-term answer at quarterback may have shifted the fate of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in 2024 under the belief that he would be the franchise quarterback in Minnesota.
If the Vikings do side with Darnold and ink him to an extension, is there any chance they trade McCarthy? That's unclear, but ESPN's Adam Schefter fully expects the phones at TCO Performance Center in Eagan to be ringing with QB-needy teams gauging Minnesota's interest in dealing the 21-year-old.
"In a limited quarterback draft class, where there are far more teams that need quarterbacks than quarterbacks who actually can step in right away, I definitely think teams will be checking in with the Vikings to see if they have any interest in trading J.J. McCarthy," Schefter told Courtney Cronin on ESPN Radio.
"[The Vikings] may se we don't and that's the end of it, but do I think teams will explore that option that you just raised here already? Of course. Absolutely. 100 percent. Because J.J. McCarthy would've been a top, if not the top, quarterback prospect in this draft," Schefter continued.
"If the Vikings decided that they wanted to trade him, which I don't know that they will, I believe they will get back everything they put into him and then some. It will be a [first-round pick] and then some."
If the Vikings want Darnold back in 2025, they'll have to sign him to an extension or use the franchise tag on him for an estimated $41.3 million.
If McCarthy is made avaialble via a trade, would a QB-needy team picking in the top 10 give up their first-round pick and more for McCarthy? Teams currently slated to pick in the top 10 include the Patriots, Titans, Browns, Giants, Jaguars, Panthers, Jets, Raiders, Bears and Saints. Of those, the Titans (Will Levis), Browns (Deshaun Watson), Jets (Aaron Rodgers), Raiders (Aidan O'Connell) and the Saints (Derek Carr) might be the most likely to be targeting a quarterback early in the draft.
It's an interesting situation that could make the Vikings offseason far more intriguing than anyone would've previously expected.