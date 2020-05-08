InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Takeaways From the Vikings' 2020 Schedule: All Three Primetime Games on the Road

Will Ragatz

The Vikings' 2020 schedule has officially been announced. Here are a few takeaways from what looks like a fairly difficult slate.

Just three primetime games, all on the road

In each of the last two schedule releases, the Vikings were given the maximum of five primetime games. This time around, they have just three:

  • Week 5 at Seahawks on Sunday Night Football
  • Week 10 at Bears on Monday Night Football
  • Week 16 at Saints on the afternoon of Christmas Day (a Friday)

Earlier this week, Rick Spielman said he was hoping for some primetime games at U.S. Bank Stadium. He did not get his wish. The Vikings will be on the road for all three of these games, and they all figure to be tough games in hostile environments. They'll face the Seahawks in Seattle for a night game for the third straight year, having lost each of the last two.

The two night games would be the fewest the Vikings have had since they had just one in 2014, Mike Zimmer's first year as head coach.

Week 1 is going to be huge

The Vikings won't have won the NFC North if they beat the Packers at home in Week 1, and they won't be doomed to a miserable season if they lose that game. But it's sure going to feel like that, isn't it? The Vikings are opening with a home game against Green Bay for the first time EVER, which should make for a very fun way to get things started.

If the Vikings can't win that one at home, they'll be facing an uphill battle towards winning the division.

Primetime flex possibility

The Vikings only have two night games right now, but they could end up with a third if they're in the playoff hunt late in the season. Their Week 14 game in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady's Buccaneers stands out as a potential candidate to be flexed to Sunday Night Football if there aren't any network protections. The current Week 14 SNF game is Steelers at Bills, which could be a dud if one of those teams disappoints.

That seems like the only realistic flex candidate.

Quick turnaround for Christmas game

The Vikings will play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2005 when they travel to take on the Saints on a Friday. That'll be a quick turnaround for a road game, with the Vikings hosting the Bears the previous Sunday.

Playing on Christmas might not be the preference of every player, but there will certainly be a lot of eyes on that game since it's the only one of the day.

Weather shouldn't be much of an issue

Of the Vikings' eight road games, four come against teams that have either a domed stadium or a retractable roof: the Colts in Week 2, the Texans in Week 4, the Saints in Week 16, and the Lions in Week 17. One of the other four is Tampa Bay, where weather isn't a concern.

The only three games with potential weather issues are Week 5 (Oct. 11) at the Seahawks, Week 8 (Nov. 1) at the Packers, and Week 10 (Nov. 16) at the Bears. It wouldn't be unlike the midwest to produce some snow in November, but it's nice that neither the Packers nor Bears game fell any later.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minnesota Vikings Official 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Details on every Vikings game in 2020: home, away, primetime, afternoon, and more.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Schedule Leaks: Packers in Opener, Saints on Christmas and More

The NFL schedule hasn't been announced yet, but we already know several marquee games for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Offensive Tackles Preview: Will Ezra Cleveland Start as a Rookie?

The Vikings have an interesting decision to make at the left tackle position after drafting Cleveland in the second round.

Will Ragatz

NFL Schedule Release: Vikings Will NOT Begin 2020 Season With Four Games Against AFC South

According to John Clayton, the 2020 season will begin with the AFC-NFC matchups in case of a potential shortened season.

Will Ragatz

Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Where is the Love for Adam Thielen?

It feels like the Vikings' Adam Thielen is being overlooked as a CPOY candidate after the departure of Stefon Diggs.

Will Ragatz

Three Things to Look For When the Vikings' Schedule Drops on Thursday Night

What should we pay attention to when the NFL releases its schedule on Thursday?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Receivers Preview: Justin Jefferson Isn't Stefon Diggs, and That's OK

The Vikings have a new starter at wide receiver, but they also have better depth at the position than they've had in a while.

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

NFC North Draft Recaps: Lions Bring in Strong Class Headlined by Jeff Okudah

The Lions will be hoping that several members of their 2020 draft class can help lead them into contention.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Remembering the Vikings' Two International Series Victories in London

With the news that the NFL has cancelled International Series games in 2020, let's look back at the Vikings' two overseas wins.

Will Ragatz

by

CyBuch

Vikings Tight Ends Preview: Expect Irv Smith Jr.'s Role to Increase in Year Two

The Vikings could see the torch being passed from Kyle Rudolph to Smith in the 2020 season.

Will Ragatz