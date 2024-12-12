Tom Brady settles the Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase debate
Tom Brady never needed elite wide receivers to dominant during his reign as the best quarterback on the planet, but if he could play with one receiver right now he would pick none other than Minnesota Vikings mega star Justin Jefferson.
"A couple tough choices out there. I know Ja'Marr Chase, what year he's having, but 'm taking Justin Jefferson," said Brady, answering a question a from a fan.
"He can do everything from any spot on the field. He goes deep, he goes short, catch the ball, catch-and-run, touchdowns, third downs, he's a ridiculous player. He reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking, Randy moss. If it comes down to choosing only one, he would be the one right now."
Brady played with Moss during the record-setting 2007 season that saw the Patriots go 16-0 before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl. Moss finished that season with 98 catches for 1,498 yards and a record 23 receiving touchdowns.
Brady's leading receivers from 2001 to 2006 were Troy Brown, Deion Branch, David Givens and Reche Caldwell. The Patriots became borderline unstoppable with the arrival of Moss and Wes Welker in 2007, and then they got even better when they drafted Julian Edelman in 2009 and Rob Gronkowski in 2010.
Brady certainly had some good ones to target during his career and Moss was the best. Brady putting Jefferson in that same category is justified, and it should help settle the ongoing debate about who the best receiver in the game today is.