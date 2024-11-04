Vikings' Aaron Jones shares powerful moment in SNF postgame interview
Vikings running back Aaron Jones shared a powerful moment at U.S. Bank Stadium in an interview with the NBC postgame crew following Sunday night's win over the Colts. He was asked if he ever reflects on his career and how he got to this point as a former fifth-round pick, which led to a pretty cool and vulnerable answer.
"I have. Matter of fact, today, you said I always wear the (purple) sombrero, I left it in the locker room at TCO so I ran over there right before I had to be here, 20 minutes," he said. "I normally put flowers in Khyree Jackson's locker, so I walked by, I see the flowers and I'm the only one in there. I just had a moment with him, told him tonight's for him, and then when I got here, warming up, I turned and see his parents. His parents were here, I shared that story with them, and then go in the locker room and I got a gift from a military soldier sitting in my locker. "
Jackson is the Vikings' fourth-round pick this year who tragically passed in a car crash in July. The team has kept his locker open at both U.S. Bank Stadium and their TCO Performance Center facility.
"And it just gave me a moment of gratitude," Jones said. "Just how thankful I am to be able to play this game, the game that I love. So many people wish they could play this game or be at this level, and just to make it to this level, even when people are doubting you, just a moment of gratitude and thank God for putting me in this position, putting me here."
That's when Rodney Harrison, a former fifth-round pick himself, told Jones he was proud of him for the work he puts in.
"That means a lot to hear that you're proud of me or somebody said they're proud of me," Jones replied. "My dad would always tell me that and I feel like people don't get told that enough."
Jones' father Alvin died in 2021 at age 57.
Jones, who turns 30 next month, is in his eighth NFL season and his first with the Vikings after coming over from the Packers in the offseason. He's been a perfect fit in the culture that's been built in Minnesota by Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Jones has played well on the field, but his impact off the field has been just as strong.