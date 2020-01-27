Vikings Name Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer Co-Defensive Coordinators

The Vikings have named Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer their co-defensive coordinators for the 2020 season, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Patterson was previously the team's defensive line coach, and will continue operating in that role, but with additional responsibility across the defense. He's entering his ninth season with the Vikings.

Zimmer, the son of head coach Mike Zimmer, was the team's linebackers coach. Like Patterson, he'll continue overseeing that position while taking on additional duties. The younger Zimmer is entering his seventh season with the Vikings.

Ultimately, the Vikings' defense is run by Mike Zimmer. He calls the plays and directs the schemes and gameplan each week. But these promotions for Patterson and Zimmer are well-deserved considering their experience within the organization. They'll collectively replace George Edwards, who was Zimmer's defensive coordinator for the past six seasons and has joined the Cowboys' defensive staff.

With these two promotions and the addition of former Dolphins and Bengals assistant coach Daronte Jones as defensive backs coach, the Vikings' defensive coaching staff is complete.

The Vikings experience some unusual struggles on defense at times in 2019. They were just 14th in total yards allowed per game after spending the last three seasons in the top four, including the number one mark in the NFL in 2017.

Still, this is a defense with plenty of talent. Patterson has helped develop Danielle Hunter into a superstar, and fellow Pro Bowler Everson Griffen could be back next season. Ifeadi Odenigbo and Stephen Weatherly have also developed under Patterson.

Adam Zimmer has played a big role in developing linebackers Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, and Eric Wilson. Kendricks was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.