Vikings vs. Bears Live Score Updates

Time to find out if the Vikings' playoff hopes will live to fight another week or not.

Coming off of a frustrating loss in Tampa, the Vikings' backs are on the ropes in Week 15. A home loss to the Bears would make it virtually impossible for this team to secure the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, and would turn the focus towards 2021 despite still having two games to play this year.

But if the Vikings can defend their home stadium and pick up a win, they could find themselves in the No. 7 spot by the end of the day if the Eagles are able to knock off the Cardinals.

There's no shortage of storylines to follow entering this one. Can the Vikings' offensive line hold up and allow Kirk Cousins to find Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson downfield? Will Dalvin Cook touch the ball 40 times? Can Dan Bailey make a kick? Which Mitch Trubisky will show up?

Alexander Mattison is active for the Vikings and will play for the first time since having his appendix removed a couple weeks ago. Eric Kendricks and Kyle Rudolph are out, but we already knew that.

For the Bears, standout rookie corner Jaylon Johnson is out, meaning Chicago will turn to 2019 sixth-round pick Duke Shelley and 2020 fifth-round pick Kindle Vildor at CB along with Kyle Fuller.

Live Updates

First Quarter

Vikings 10, Bears 7

1:16 – The Bears move the ball well again but the drive stalls in Vikings territory. Cairo Santos drills the 42-yard field goal to give Chicago the lead back.

Bears 7, Vikings 7

4:46 – Pretty impressive response from the Vikings there. They drive 75 yards in eight plays, with multiple passes of 20-plus yards, finished off by Adam Thielen's 13th touchdown of the season. More importantly, Dan Bailey made the extra point.

Bears 7, Vikings 0

9:07 – The Bears strike first. With good field position, Chicago gets a couple big plays from David Montgomery and Allen Robinson (the latter of which was unsuccessfully challenged by Mike Zimmer) and caps it off with a touchdown pass to a wide-open Darnell Mooney.

11:08 – Both teams have traded three and outs so far. Todd Davis sacked Mitch Trubisky on third down to end Chicago's drive, and the Vikings' drive was doomed by a sack on first down.