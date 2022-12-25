The Vikings Broke All Kinds of Franchise and NFL Records Against the Giants

Greg Joseph kicking the longest field goal in Vikings history was one of many records.

The Vikings made all kinds of history in their dramatic 27-24 victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Let's recap every record that was broken or tied.

Greg Joseph

With a 61-yard field goal to win the game in the final seconds, Joseph set a new record for the longest field goal in Vikings history. 56 was the previous mark. After a rough patch earlier this season, he's made 13 consecutive field goals.

Justin Jefferson

With a 25-yard reception early in the game, Jefferson broke Randy Moss's franchise record for receiving yards in a season. Moss had 1,632 in 2003. Jefferson nearly toppled that last season — and got it done in just 15 games this year. He's up to 1,756 yards with two games to play, putting him within reach of Calvin Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 yards. It'll just be a question of whether or not Jefferson plays in Week 18 against the Bears. The Vikings could rest starters if there's no seeding to play for.

With 133 yards, this was Jefferson's tenth 100-yard game in 15 contests this season. That breaks Adam Thielen's franchise record of nine such games in a season. Jefferson needs one more 100-yard game to tie the NFL record, and two to break it. It was the 24th 100-yard game of his career, breaking a tie with Moss for the most in a player's first four seasons. He has 24 100-yard games in 46 career starts.

Jefferson also broke Cris Carter's Vikings record for receptions in a season. Carter had 122 twice. Jefferson's 123rd catch of the season set up the Vikings' game-winning field goal.

T.J. Hockenson

With 13 catches, Hockenson set the new franchise record for receptions in a game by a tight end. The previous mark was 11, set by Joe Senser in 1981 and matched by Kyle Rudolph in 2017. Landing Hockenson was a huge in-season addition by GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Kirk Cousins

The Vikings trailed 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter — and won. That means they have eight fourth-quarter comebacks this season, which is a stat that gets credited to the quarterback. Cousins has tied Matthew Stafford (2016) for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season in NFL history.

Kevin O'Connell

In his first season as the Vikings' head coach, O'Connell has already won 12 games. That's a franchise record for games won by a first-year head coach.

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings

No team has ever won more one-score games (eight points or fewer) than these Vikings. They're 11-0 in one-score games, breaking the previous record of ten. What a ride this season has been.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.