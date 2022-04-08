Skip to main content

Vikings Cap Space Update, Including Contract Details For New Guard Chris Reed

Reed, who might be Minnesota's starting RG, signed a two-year deal.

The full contract details for new Vikings guard Chris Reed have been reported. It's a two-year deal worth $4.5 million — not particularly expensive, but not the veteran's minimum either.

Only $1 million of the deal is fully guaranteed, which includes a $500K signing bonus. Reed's cap hit this year is $1.75 million ($1.45 million base salary, $250K prorated signing bonus, $50K workout bonus). His 2023 cap hit is $2.75 million, $500K of which becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the third day of the league year next spring. 

It's a very affordable deal for a guy who might be the favorite to be the Vikings' starting right guard this fall. Reed has a slightly lower cap hit than fellow free agent pickup Jesse Davis ($2.25 million), but he's been more successful at guard recently than Davis has. Either way, it should be a fascinating competition that will also include 2021 third-round pick Wyatt Davis.

Here's a look at all of the external free agents the Vikings have signed this offseason:

  • DT Harrison Phillips
  • LB Jordan Hicks
  • OLB Za'Darius Smith
  • G Jesse Davis
  • G Chris Reed
  • CB Chandon Sullivan
  • TE Johnny Mundt
  • G Austin Schlottmann
  • CB Nate Hairston
  • DT Jullian Taylor

After all of these moves, plus some restructures, re-signings, and extensions for returning players, the Vikings have just over $12 million in current cap space. But because they need to sign their draft class and save money for in-season moves, they may need to restructure another contract (Brian O'Neill, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks?) to make another significant signing.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

