Vikings Cap Space Update, Including Contract Details For New Guard Chris Reed

The full contract details for new Vikings guard Chris Reed have been reported. It's a two-year deal worth $4.5 million — not particularly expensive, but not the veteran's minimum either.

Only $1 million of the deal is fully guaranteed, which includes a $500K signing bonus. Reed's cap hit this year is $1.75 million ($1.45 million base salary, $250K prorated signing bonus, $50K workout bonus). His 2023 cap hit is $2.75 million, $500K of which becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the third day of the league year next spring.

It's a very affordable deal for a guy who might be the favorite to be the Vikings' starting right guard this fall. Reed has a slightly lower cap hit than fellow free agent pickup Jesse Davis ($2.25 million), but he's been more successful at guard recently than Davis has. Either way, it should be a fascinating competition that will also include 2021 third-round pick Wyatt Davis.

Here's a look at all of the external free agents the Vikings have signed this offseason:

DT Harrison Phillips

LB Jordan Hicks

OLB Za'Darius Smith

G Jesse Davis

G Chris Reed

CB Chandon Sullivan

TE Johnny Mundt

G Austin Schlottmann

CB Nate Hairston

DT Jullian Taylor

After all of these moves, plus some restructures, re-signings, and extensions for returning players, the Vikings have just over $12 million in current cap space. But because they need to sign their draft class and save money for in-season moves, they may need to restructure another contract (Brian O'Neill, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks?) to make another significant signing.

