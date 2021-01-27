Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Receives Korey Stringer Media "Good Guy" Award

On Wednesday, star running back Dalvin Cook joined a Zoom call with local reporters to accept the 2020 Korey Stringer Good Guy award, given annually to the Vikings player who best exemplifies cooperation and professionalism with the media.

It was a unique year, but Cook always approached the virtual press conferences with a willingness to give thoughtful, detailed answers, regardless of the topic. That was true even dating back to last summer, when his contract status was up in the air. Where most players would be hesitant to discuss anything related to the business side of the game, that wasn't the case with Cook. Once the season began, he was available on Zooms at least once a week, and frequently after games as well. No matter if the team was coming off of a win or a loss, he was always classy and graceful to the media.

Cook was the overwhelming winner of the 2020 award, receiving nine of 11 first-place votes.

"I appreciate it," Cook said. "For me, that means a lot. Just shows the character and just who I am, really, and that's what I try to express with you guys that don't spend as much time with us. I appreciate all of you that voted for me for this award, and it just means a lot to me because getting up there in front of you guys is like, you can be one way, then you can be another way, but I just try to be me, and that's just who I am. I'm just happy to have this award. It's going to be with me for awhile."

Cook was supposed to receive the award at the end of the regular season, but the press conference was pushed back due to the unexpected death of his father, James Cook, in the week prior to the Vikings' regular season finale.

"It’s been a tough time, but I always think back to how things are supposed to be and how situations like this build character," Cook said. "It just shows who a man really is. My dad lived a great life, so I can continue to live that legacy and carry his name and do all of those things and continue to work hard. Things have been tough, but it gets better. That’s why I’ve got my family and everybody that’s around me, helping me get through the tough time."

Previous winners of the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award (not a full list)

2019: Anthony Harris

2018: Latavius Murray

2017: Adam Thielen

2016: Captain Munnerlyn

2015: Captain Munnerlyn

2014: Brian Robison

2013: Kevin Williams

2012: Chad Greenway

2011: Percy Harvin

2010: Ben Leber

2009: Visanthe Shiancoe

