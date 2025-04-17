Vikings GM talks NFL draft strategy; QB focus is on 'best opportunities'
Impact-focused, not need-focused.
That's how the Minnesota Vikings are approaching next week's NFL draft, according to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who held his annual pre-draft press conference on Thursday.
The Vikings have obvious positions of need at left guard and cornerback, while they could use a youth movement at defensive tackle and safety to prepare for the future.
How good does Adofo-Mensah think this draft class is?
"It's not just things in a vacuum, it's an intentional plan for each player that comes into the organization," Adofo-Mensah said. "We think there's a lot of good players at a lot of different positions that we put in our schemes, in our positions that can be pretty good. I don't know that everybody's answers would be the same, but that's the beauty of this thing."
How does the talent in the draft align with the Vikings' needs?
"I can tell you that given where we're picking, we're excited about a lot of different players at every part of the board that we have current picks at," Adofo-Mensah answered, adding that he's confident they'll find players who can help "not just this year with Year 1 roles, but for the future, and I think that's a lot of different positions."
How soon after the draft will they add a quarterback? (There's speculation that Minnesota is waiting to sign a backup QB until after the draft to avoid losing a compensatory pick next year)
"It hasn't only been about the comp pick situation, but we are on the look for that," Adofo-Mensah said. "Last year we brought in [Jonathan Greenard] and forfeited a comp pick. It's an opportunity cost of signing somebody, it's not the end all, be all.
"When you find a 27-year-old pass rusher who fits your team and skill sets that you want, you go do it because you ask yourself 'would I rather have' and the answer is sometimes I'd rather have that really good player. Other times the answer is something different. Quarterback-wise, we're going to focus on just that, as my staff always does, best opportunities there. We're not going to rush it either way, but we're always mindful of it."
Note: Adofo-Mensah confirmed that the Vikings are looking to add another tight end to the roster to join T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Whether it's a player they find in the draft or by other means is to be determined.