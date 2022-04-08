Vikings Host Electrifying SMU Wide Receiver Danny Gray For Pre-Draft Visit

The Vikings hosted former SMU wide receiver Danny Gray for a visit on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. They've been busy hosting a bunch of sleeper-type prospects on official pre-draft visits, but this stands out as one of the more notable ones. Gray was recently ranked as the the No. 64 overall player in this year's draft — and the No. 8 wide receiver — by longtime former executive Gil Brandt.

That's likely the highest anyone has ranked Gray so far, as it's far from the consensus of where he's projected to go, but it tells you he's gaining some significant buzz as a prospect.

There's good reason for that. Simply put, Gray is one of the fastest, most electrifying receivers in this year's draft. He ran a 4.33 40 at the combine, fourth-fastest among all receivers. Gray also did a strong 10.5-foot broad jump, which shows some of his explosiveness as an athlete. His speed shows up on tape as well, particularly when he gets the ball in his hands and can turn on the jets after the catch.

Gray spent his first two years of college in JUCO at Blinn College — where Cam Newton and Dede Westbrook began their careers — due to academic issues. He then spent his last two years at SMU, putting together an 82/1,251/13 line in 18 games. Gray is a bit undersized at just under 6-foot and 186 pounds, and he's slightly on the older side for a prospect at 23, but neither of those things take away from his skillset.

Here's an interesting stat: Gray ranked fifth in Target Yards Added last year, which measures a receiver's yards per target compared to the yards per target for everyone else on their team. He finished third on the Mustangs in receptions, but he was clearly the most efficient and explosive target on the team.

Gray boosted his stock with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, showing the ability to get deep separation against top cornerbacks.

Gray is definitely not a perfect prospect, which is why he probably won't be selected in the first couple rounds. In addition to size and durability concerns, he's had some issues with drops and isn't the most physical player. But his speed is such a weapon that some team will likely take a chance on him in the third or fourth round. Gray's acceleration and instincts in the open field are incredible, and he's plenty capable as a three-level route runner as well. If he can clean up the drops and stay healthy, he could turn into a highly productive player in the NFL.

The Vikings are in a good place at the receiver position with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. But then again, Thielen is getting up there in age and Jefferson is going to command a massive contract soon. You can always use more talented young receivers on the roster, especially with new head coach Kevin O'Connell likely to spread things out more than the Vikings previously have.

Keep an eye on Gray as a potential Vikings target late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

